Y2 NRF-rated young scholar pursues cutting-edge research to benefit society

Dr Muthumuni Managa, Unisa Senior Lecturer

As a young academic with limitless potential, Unisa’s Dr Muthumuni Managa is making a mark in the scientific community to benefit society through ensuring access to safe and healthy drinking water, propelled by research.

Dr Muthumuni Managa, a senior lecturer at the Institute for Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability (iNanoWS) in the College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET) at Unisa, and an emerging Y2 National Research Foundation-rated researcher, who is powerfully driven to become a prominent scholar, motivated by a vision of a society that has access to safe and healthy drinking water.

Managa is making a mark in the scientific community as a young academic with limitless potential. She has produced numerous high-quality publications (63) in renowned journals and boasts an h-index of 21 (Google Scholar), demonstrating the excellent quality of her work and research abilities.

Managa has always aspired to play a more active role in shaping the South African scientific research landscape by being a leader in her area of research interest, and she has achieved this by pursuing novel research and being willing to take risks and explore comprehensive topics. “I would also like South Africa to continuously be recognised internationally for cutting-edge research,” says Managa.

Her research interests in water purification aim to improve South Africans’ lives, thus playing a critical role in benefiting and contributing to society.

Born and raised in Ha-Rabali, a rural village in Venda, Limpopo, Managa initially attended schools without science laboratories. However, this did not deter her from pursuing a career in the sciences with significant societal impact.

Subsequently, she attended a model C school with state-of-the-art laboratories. “These two worlds gave me a holistic view of what privilege entails, more so, a firm grasp on the true dichotomy between ability and opportunity, or equality and equity,” she reflects.

Cost-effective, eco-friendly water disinfection methods

Managa’s current research is on proposed cost-effective, eco-friendly, and highly effective water disinfection methods against antimicrobial-resistant microbes. She adds, “A recent strategy I adopted is to employ antimicrobial photodynamic inactivation (aPDI) instead of the present disinfection techniques. Acquiring pure water free of pathogens is a matter of concern that calls for new, effective, low-cost water disinfection techniques.”

“In most rural areas,” continues Managa, “water is stored in buckets or water tanks, which can result in formation of biofilms,” therefore, she says that this specific project she is involved in includes carrying out community sensitisation and training of the villagers, particularly women, in basic water purification and storage techniques. “My research interest will help me to continue to play a critical role in designing systems that will benefit our society,” she explains.

En route to effecting change

Managa’s research work and zest for improved water quality have given her numerous opportunities. She has received support from Unisa through various research and innovation support programmes. These include the Women in Research (WIR) programme, the Innovation Support Programme (ISP) and VisionKeepers Programme (VKP). “With the support that Unisa gives to young academics, nothing is stopping you from achieving your goals and reaching international stages with your research,” says Managa.

The last three years have been filled with many highlights and achievements for Managa. She is part of the TWAS-UNESCO Associateship Scheme, an international programme that supports regular visits by researchers from developing countries to centres of excellence in the Global South.

Managa is the 2024 recipient of the University of Michigan African Presidential Scholarship (UMAPS), which supports the development of the next generation of African scholars by integrating them into international academic networks. In addition, Managa is a fellow of the 9th edition of the Science by Women programme promoted by Women for Africa Foundation. Science

by Women aims to promote African women’s leadership in scientific research and technology transfer to address key challenges facing Africa in areas such as health, agriculture, food security, water, energy and climate change.

In 2024, she supervised her first Master of Science degree student to graduation, with more students scheduled to graduate in 2025.

A future professor in the making, Managa is currently participating in Phase 2 of the Future Professors Programme (FPP), managed by the University of Johannesburg, on behalf of the Department of Higher Education and Training. The programme is designed to prepare South Africa’s most promising early- and mid-career academics for advancement to the rank of professorship.

Concluding her message, Managa advises: “As young South Africans, we need to create opportunities for ourselves, and for others; therefore, it is crucial that we work hard in driving the knowledge base of this country through cutting-edge research that will significantly impact our country. Nothing is impossible when you put your mind to it.”