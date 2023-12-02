Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 2 December 2023

EFF scoffs at exodus of members

By
EFF leader Julius Malema. Photo by Delwyn Verasamy/M&G
Alcohol and food parcels are allegedly being used by the ANC to entice the fighters

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get your free account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Tags: , , , , , ,