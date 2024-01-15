Politics / 15 January 2024 SA won’t back down on Cuba or Palestine — Mashatile By Paddy Harper FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp National interests: Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Photo: Delwyn VerasamyDeputy president says the ANC will continue to act in solidarity with Cuba, Palestine and Western Sahara, regardless of coercion by ‘influential’ states This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: CUBA, Palestine, Paul Mashatile, Politics, reg-only, South Africa