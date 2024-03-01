Malema’s tough decisions: Should he boot Shivambu from KZN?

Strategic: EFF leader Julius Malema (right) with his deputy, Floyd Shivambu. The two have had a mixed relationship but Malema insists all is well between them. Photo: Victoria O’Regan/Getty Images
The EFF leader has said that the door was still open to collaboration with the DA and MK parties after the elections, but not with Ramaphosa
Tags: 2024 elections
, ANC
, article
, Cyril Ramaphosa
, EFF
, Floyd Shivambu
, IFP
, Jacob Zuma
, Julius Malema
, KwaZulu-Natal
, Politics
, uMkhonto weSizwe party