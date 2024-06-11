Careers & Tenders
/ 11 June 2024

ANC in Limpopo under pressure to choose premier candidates

By and
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Signs National Health Insurance Bill Into Law
Phophi Ramathuba looks set to become the Limpopo premier. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images).
The province is expected to have a woman premier for the first time

