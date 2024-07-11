Gauteng legislature elects ANC deputy speaker after Democratic Alliance rejection

Photo by Morapedi Mashashe/Daily Sun/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The Gauteng legislature has re-elected the ANC’s Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela as its deputy speaker following the resignation of the Democratic Alliance’s Refiloe Nt’sekhe earlier this week.

Mhlakaza-Manamela was elected unopposed during a special house sitting of the provincial legislature on Thursday after being nominated by the human settlements MEC, Tasneem Motara, and seconded by ANC chief whip, Lesego Makhubela.

The special sitting was organised after Nt’sekhe handed in her resignation in response to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announcing his new executive council members, which excluded members of the DA.

This came after negotiations between the ANC and the DA over the number of seats each would occupy in the provincial cabinet broke down.

Lesufi’s new cabinet comprises seven ANC MECs, and one each from the Inkatha Freedom Party, the Patriotic Alliance and Rise Mzansi. The DA announced it would establish a shadow cabinet to hold the newly formed executive and all departments accountable.

The premier said the door would remain open for the parties to meet each other, but the DA’s provincial leader, Solly Msimanga, has rejected the invitation, saying the party will form part of the opposition in the province.

Nt’sekhe was then instructed to resign from the position after two weeks.

Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe confirmed Nt’sekhe’s resignation but said she would remain a member of the legislature.

Mhlakaza-Manamela previously served as the deputy speaker in the sixth administration and expressed her gratitude and humility in her acceptance speech.

“Importantly, as a last point, we inherited this institution from our predecessors and they gave it to us with credibility and dignity. I request that we continue where those who have walked before us in keeping the dignity and decorum of these institutions. We will not collapse this house,” Mhlakaza-Manamela said.

She added that the people of Gauteng had given the seventh administration a mandate to work together in delivering services to them.

“Our egos aside, our political caps aside, but importantly, let’s go and continue with the work of servicing citizens.”

Mosupyoe also called on the members of the legislative council to work together and advance the interests of Gauteng’s people.