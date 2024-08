In charge: Following the defection of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, EFF leader Julius Malema (right) ‘tested’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s (left) loyalty. Photo: Thuli Dlamini/Gallo Images

Leaders say despite being ‘embarrassed’ by Julius Malema’s indirect ‘attack’ on him, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is determined to stay