Hlophe says GNU has failed citizens and puts elites first

Hlophe said the Constitution obstructed efforts to reclaim land and mineral resources. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images).

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party deputy president John Hlophe has launched a scathing attack on the government of national unity (GNU), accusing it of failing to serve the people and prioritising elite interests.

During a media briefing on Thursday, which marked the first 100 days of the GNU, Hlophe referred to the 10-party coalition as a “deal with the devil”. He claimed it had stripped citizens of their power and was governing through an elite judicial system instead of reflecting the will of the people.

Hlophe said the ANC’s obsession with “so-called constitutionalism” had alienated the masses from decision-making processes. Under the MK party, South Africans would get back the power which had been stolen by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the white minority.

The “DA-led coalition’s” adherence to a neoliberal constitution had locked South Africa into an economic system that benefits white monopoly capital at the expense of the majority.

“This constitution was designed to protect the elite and ensure the continued exploitation of our resources,” he said.

He added that there was a need for decisions concerning South Africa’s future — particularly regarding economic transformation and land reform — to be made by the people, free from elite interference.

“Under the MK party, we would dismantle constitutional supremacy in favour of frameworks that prioritise the dignity and sovereignty of the people,” Hlophe said.

He argued that a return to parliamentary sovereignty was essential for enacting laws that genuinely reflected the public’s will and restored dignity through land reform and the empowerment of traditional leaders.

Hlophe said the Constitution obstructed efforts to reclaim land and mineral resources, claiming that the “DA-led coalition” had exploited constitutional protections and forced the ANC to neglect their fight for land expropriation.

“The MK party would act swiftly to repeal this Constitution, which currently safeguards elite interests, and restore parliamentary sovereignty, ensuring elected representatives serve the best interests of the people,” he said.

“The land issue remains unresolved. Without decisive action, the wounds of the past will never heal.”

Hlophe said should the party succeed in its quest to have the Constitution repealed, it would prioritise land expropriation without compensation as a crucial step to addressing historical injustices and building an equitable society.

This is not the first time the party has called for the amendment of the Constitution. Early this year, the party said it wanted it changed to allow party leader Jacob Zuma to become president of the country, should MK be successful in the elections.

Hlophe also took the opportunity to take a swipe at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for its decision not to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa in connection with the Phala Phala farm scandal, which involved the theft of large sums of foreign currency from the private farm.

The scandal has raised questions about the legality and source of the funds, prompting calls from opposition parties and civil society organisations for a more thorough investigation.

“The NPA’s decision is a slap in the face of every South African demanding accountability and fairness,” Hlophe said.

The case highlighted a systemic bias in the justice system that protects powerful figures at the expense of ordinary citizens.

“It’s clear that justice in this country is reserved for the elite.”

The NPA has denied any political interference, stating that its decision not to prosecute was based on insufficient evidence to bring charges against the president.

The public protector also cleared the president of any wrongdoing.

But Hlophe argued that the decision reflected a broader failure of the justice system to hold senior officials accountable and said that his party had pledged to address the issues as the official opposition in parliament.

“If this government cared about transparency and justice, they would ensure that no one, not even the president, is above the law. To add insult to injury, we have seen how this government protects its own while the people suffer.”

“Millions of rands were found hidden on the president’s farm, yet he walks free without facing any consequences. This is a slap in the face to every South African who demands accountability and fairness,” Hlophe said.

He argued that the NPA had failed in its duty to ensure equality before the law.

“If this government truly cared about transparency and justice, they would ensure that no one, not even the president, is above the law but instead, we see them closing ranks, protecting each other, and letting corruption thrive while the people continue to struggle.”

The Phala Phala issue was also raised during question and answer time in parliament on Wednesday, when Ramaphosa was hammered over the NPA’s decision by the MK party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement leader, Vuyo Zungula.

Zungula told Ramaphosa in a supplementary question that the report on Phala Phala by the panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo had not been set aside by a court and “should be binding on your conscience as well”.

Ramaphosa responded that various state agencies had dealt with the matter and made their findings, while the challenge by the EFF to parliament’s decision not to refer the matter for impeachment was to be dealt with by the constitutional court.