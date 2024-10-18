Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 18 October 2024

Lesufi allegedly buried forensic report into R273 million school uniform corruption

By
Lesufi2
The report, dated December 2019, is among a host of findings that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi this week said he had released. Photo: X

The premier said he had released the report into the matter, but would not say when or where

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,