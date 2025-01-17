ANC faces a tough 2025 as it tries to clean house ahead of local elections

The ANC will have to manage the fallout from last month’s decision by the South African Communist Party to contest next year’s elections alone, and its relations with its other alliance partners, labour federation Cosatu and the South African National Civic Organisation. (File photo)
It will also try to ease dealings with its partners in the government of national unity (GNU), in particular the DA, ahead of local government election campaigning
