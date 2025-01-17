Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 17 January 2025

ANC faces a tough 2025 as it tries to clean house ahead of local elections

By
Amidst wet and cold weather, supporters from across the country came out in their numbers to fill the 40 000 seater Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
The ANC will have to manage the fallout from last month’s decision by the South African Communist Party to contest next year’s elections alone, and its relations with its other alliance partners, labour federation Cosatu and the South African National Civic Organisation. (File photo)

It will also try to ease dealings with its partners in the government of national unity (GNU), in particular the DA, ahead of local government election campaigning

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,