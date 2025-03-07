‘Mbalula homing in on presidency’

Ambitious: ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula has his eye on the number-one job, say KwaZulu-Natal members affected by the disbanding of the province’s party structure. Photo: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images

ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal have accused national secretary general Fikile Mbalula of leveraging the recent provincial reconfiguration and upcoming branch audits to consolidate his influence ahead of the party’s 2027 elective conference.

Last week, the ANC announced that a 67-member provincial task team, with party veteran Jeff Radebe as convenor, had been formed to rebuild and strengthen the KwaZulu-Natal structure following the party’s dismal performance in last year’s general elections.

A similar disbanding of the provincial executive committee has been carried out in Gauteng, where the party also lost ground in the poll.

The ANC saw a drastic decline in support in KwaZulu-Natal, securing only 16.99% of the provincial vote, a significant drop from the 54.22% it obtained in 2019.

The electoral defeat not only cost the ANC its dominance in KwaZulu-Natal but also forced it into a coalition government for the first time in its parliamentary history.

Despite Mbalula insisting that the decision to dissolve the leadership in the two provinces was not punitive, ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal told the Mail & Guardian that they viewed the move as a calculated strategy to realign provincial leadership in his favour.

They charged that the composition of the provincial task team was designed to bolster Mbalula’s campaign for the ANC presidency at its 2027 elective conference, where he is expected to challenge current deputy leader Paul Mashatile.

These sentiments have been echoed by members of the disbanded committee in Gauteng, who say the move was done with the aim of bolstering Mbalula’s ambitions in the province as a contender for either ANC deputy president or president.

They have accused him of using the latest rotation of leaders to weaken Mashatile’s supporters.

The Gauteng province had publicly pledged allegiance to Mashatile before Mbalula announced that campaigning for the 2027 elective conference was not yet open.

The discontent in KwaZulu-Natal comes as Radebe begins auditing branch memberships, a crucial step in determining the legitimacy of voting delegates at the ANC’s upcoming conferences.

Several provincial leaders have raised concerns that the audit process could be manipulated to sideline Mbalula’s political opponents and boost his provincial support base.

“This is about 2027. The leadership wants to ensure that only those aligned with their faction remain in power,” said one ANC member who asked to remain anonymous.

Some party insiders say KwaZulu-Natal, once a stronghold of former health minister Zweli Mkhize, has shifted towards Mashatile and is now a critical battleground in the upcoming leadership contest.

They contend that Mbalula is keen to reshape the province’s internal structures to ensure his faction controls key voting blocs when leadership positions are contested.

Concerns have been raised about the ability of the ANC veterans who have been tasked with stabilising the party in the province to address the long-standing internal divisions and governance issues within the next nine months.

Some party members have questioned whether Radebe and his team can successfully mediate factional battles and restore confidence in the party ahead of the local government elections next year.

They argue the top six in the new KwaZulu-Natal structure were strategically chosen to support and campaign for Mbalula as the party prepares for the 2027 elective conference.

The team consists of Radebe as provincial convenor, with the first deputy convenor Weziwe Thusi, second deputy convenor Siboniso Duma, provincial coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu, deputy coordinator Nomusa Dube-Ncube and provincial fundraiser Nomagugu Simelane.

Mashatile has been working to consolidate support in various provincial structures and Mbalula’s moves in KwaZulu-Natal indicate a parallel strategy to secure key alliances.

A senior ANC leader in the province said there was growing resentment over what was seen as undue interference from the national office.

“KwaZulu-Natal has always played a decisive role in ANC leadership contests and what we are witnessing is a strategic attempt to neutralise any opposition to the preferred candidates. This is not about rebuilding the province but securing future political power,” they told the M&G.

“As the ANC prepares for its national general council next year, where policy discussions and leadership strategies will take centre stage, the tensions in KwaZulu-Natal could further expose the fractures within the party.”

However, Mbalula told the media last week the task team’s priority was to audit the membership of every branch in the province and report back to the national executive committee (NEC).

He said the ANC needed to counter the growing influence of Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party in KwaZulu-Natal with a more effective political strategy, adding: “We are fighting a Ferrari there with a Conquest. We need to match a Ferrari with a flying machine.”

On Tuesday, the party said in a statement that the significant changes made to its structures formed part of its plan to strengthen organisational capacity and governance.

It said a special NEC meeting held on 20 February 2023 had approved the deployment rotation “which is conducted biennially to enhance oversight and strengthen leadership across provinces”.

“Additionally, deployments to NEC subcommittees are periodically reviewed to align with organisational priorities and the evolving responsibilities of NEC members serving in government,” the party said.

“The media has a responsibility to report accurately and develop a better understanding of the ANC’s internal processes instead of fuelling speculation that misleads the public and seeks to sow unnecessary discord.”

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Radebe called on the new leadership to act against factionalism and corruption as they rebuild their structures and vowed to remove any party members who refused to toe the line when it came to the party’s plan to restore voter confidence.

“Comrades, we must decisively deal with internal challenges such as factionalism and corruption. We have no space for the corruption in this collective. We will not allow anyone, regardless of who they are, to use their positions to gain advantage by any corrupt means,” he said.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri had not responded to queries by the time of publishing.