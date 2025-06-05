EFF loses fuel levy court challenge

EFF leader Julius Malema. (X)

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned a Western Cape high court ruling that dismissed its urgent application to halt the government’s implementation of a fuel levy increase, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent for taxation without parliamentary oversight.

The party’s application, lodged against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, sought to block an increase of 16 cents a litre for petrol, and 15 cents for diesel, in the general fuel levy, which took effect this week.

The EFF argued that it was unlawful because it was not introduced through a Money Bill, as required by section 77 of the Constitution.

The party described the court’s ruling as “a betrayal of the poor and the working class” and accused Godongwana’s office of sidestepping democratic procedures in the management of public finances.

“Taxation without representation is arbitrary and unconstitutional,” the party said. The ANC-led government of national unity was doing everything in its power “to protect the interests of those who continue to benefit from the apartheid economy, while subjecting the masses of our people to economic misery”.

Godongwana has insisted that he acted within existing legislation. In his affidavit, the finance minister said the levy was introduced under the Customs and Excise Act and did not constitute a new tax.

He added that it had been frozen since 2021, and the increase was necessary to preserve the real value of the levy in the face of inflation and declining revenue.

He warned that halting the increase would result in a R3.5 billion shortfall for the fiscus, necessitating further borrowing, spending cuts or alternative tax increases.

“The fuel levy is not a new tax. It is a regulatory adjustment falling under existing legislation and its increase does not require a Money Bill,” Godongwana argued in the affidavit, adding that freezing the levy any further would compromise the integrity of the budget and limit the state’s ability to deliver services.

The court’s ruling allowed the increase to proceed and, on Wednesday, fuel prices rose accordingly for the month of June. However, a dip in global oil prices and modest strengthening of the rand brought slight relief for motorists.

EFF leader Julius Malema told journalists on Wednesday that the case was not merely about the fuel price but about “democratic control over taxation.”

“It is not the EFF that got rejected; it is the people of South Africa who lost. When you increase fuel, you increase everything, transport, food, the cost of living. Our people are already suffering. This is an extra blow to the working class,” he said.

The EFF would not abandon the matter, Malema said, indicating that it was considering further legal avenues, as well as a legislative push in parliament to close loopholes that allow the treasury to act unilaterally.

EFF treasurer general Omphile Maotwe, who has led the party’s engagements on budget matters, reiterated its position that the matter should have come before parliament.

“The levy seeks to recover revenue after the courts invalidated the unlawful VAT increase proposed earlier this year. By using the Customs and Excise Act to bypass section 77 of the Constitution, the minister is undermining the democratic function of parliament and the people’s right to participate in fiscal policy decisions,” she said.

Maotwe said the EFF would submit proposals to amend the relevant sections of the Customs and Excise Act and the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act to ensure no future taxation could be implemented without a parliamentary vote.

While the EFF’s application was dismissed, legal observers say the court did not definitively rule on the constitutional questions raised, which could leave the door open for further challenge.

While the government is technically within its rights to use the Customs and Excise Act to amend levies, the broader question of public accountability in tax decisions remains unresolved, constitutional law expert professor Pierre de Vos said.

“There’s a grey area here. The Constitution requires that money bills originate in the National Assembly, but there are long-standing statutes like the Customs and Excise Act that give the executive certain powers. Whether those powers are now unconstitutional is a debate we may see return to the courts.”

The EFF said it would use all platforms, legal and political, to hold the treasury accountable.

“We will not rest while unelected officials continue to impose taxes behind the back of parliament. The people must have a voice in every cent that is taken from their pockets,” Malema said.