‘Msholozi finally heard us’: MK leaders welcome Shivambu’s axing as secretary general

Former MK party secretary general Floyd Shivambu. (File photo)

Senior officials in uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party have welcomed secretary general Floyd Shivambu’s dismissal from the party’s top administrative post and his redeployment to parliament this week.

Although they expressed “relief” that the party’s leader, Jacob Zuma, has responded to their concerns about Shivambu’s alleged divisive conduct, several insiders warned that his difficult relationship with senior party members could limit his effectiveness in parliament.

Zuma axed Shivambu as secretary general after he had travelled without sanction to Malawi in April to attend a church service led by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, a fugitive from South African justice since November 2020. Bushiri fled to his home country with his wife while out on bail and faces criminal charges including violating bail conditions, fraud and rape.

On Monday Zuma said Shivambu’s visit was inconsistent with the MK party’s constitution. The trip, and Shivambu’s insistence on defending how he made it while wearing MK colours, led to what insiders described as the boiling over of long-standing grievances against him.

MK deputy chairperson Nkosinathi Nhleko told Monday’s media briefing that the party had been “left with no other option” but to remove Shivambu from his post.

The redeployment comes as the party prepares to reshuffle its list of parliamentary candidates. Shivambu was not included on the MK list during May 2024 general elections, because he had been on the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) list before defecting to the former.

His name is expected to be included when the Electoral Commission of South Africa opens the first window for candidate list amendments from 6 to 12 June.

“We are happy Msholozi finally heard us,” said a senior MK leader in KwaZulu-Natal, speaking on condition of anonymity. “This man was causing serious discord in the ranks. He came in as if he was going to fix the movement, but he created more problems than solutions.”

Shivambu has accepted the move and expressed gratitude to Zuma, calling his role in the party “an invaluable and humbling experience”.

But his remained unapologetic about his Malawi trip, saying on the Newzroom Afrika channel: “One thing I will never apologise for is going to see Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. When he said, ‘Let’s go to church,’ I said, ‘I’ll go to church.’”

The MK party source said branches had long raised concerns about Shivambu’s leadership style, accusing him of sidelining long-time organisers, tightening access to Zuma and attempting to centralise control of party finances. Other insiders said his tenure had been marked by delays in convening the national high command and alienation of grassroots organisers.

“There was a growing feeling that he didn’t come to build but to hijack. So when the Bushiri trip came to light, it gave the president the space to act. We see the redeployment as a way to remove him from the engine room without losing the value he still has in parliament,” said one.

Shivambu’s experience, including a decade in the National Assembly as the EFF’s deputy president, is seen as an asset for a party seeking to assert itself as a serious opposition force after its surprise performance in the May 2024 elections.

The MK party secured 58 seats nationally, displacing the EFF as the third-largest party.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlhela said on Monday that Shivambu’s Malawi trip was inconsistent with the party’s policies, and “the appropriate action was taken”.

“However, the national officials have resolved that his skills are best placed in parliament where he can help sharpen the MK party’s opposition role,” Ndlhela added.

But not all in the party are convinced that the move will resolve the deeper tensions his presence has created.

Two MK high command members said Shivambu’s strained relationship with Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and MK deputy president John Hlophe could make his integration into the caucus difficult. Duduzile, who played a central role in the party’s digital mobilisation, has clashed with Shivambu over media strategy and his growing influence in the party’s core decision-making circles.

“Dudu never trusted him, and neither did Hlophe. They tolerated him when he was in a position to help us build the ground campaign. But when he started isolating people and dictating terms, the red flags went up,” said one of the high command sources.

Additional concerns have surfaced over a broader rift between founding members of the MK party and those who defected from the EFF alongside Shivambu. The high command members said his role also placed those he defected with in danger because of their loyalty to him, “now that means they will be scrutinised as well. He should’ve been fired.”

But some officials argue that Shivambu’s visibility in parliament could benefit the MK party’s image as it gears up to play a vocal role against the government of national unity.

“Zuma understands Shivambu is a polarising figure, but also a political weapon. Putting him in parliament keeps him visible but contained. The real question is whether the internal divisions he leaves behind will fester or fade,” political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu said.

Shivambu did not respond to the Mail & Guardian’s efforts to get his comment.