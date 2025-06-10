African Transformation Movement replaces president in bid to grow party

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has replaced its long-standing president, Vuyolwethu Zungula. (@ATMovement_SA/Twitter)

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has replaced its long-standing president, Vuyolwethu Zungula, with Caesar Nongqunga in a strategic leadership change aimed at growing the party’s support base ahead of 2026 and 2029 elections.

The party on Monday confirmed the appointment of Nongqunga, the Chief Apostle of the Twelve Apostles’ Church in Christ, as the new president of the ATM.

Zungula, who co-founded the party and has led it since its registration in 2018, will remain in his position as parliamentary leader.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the decision was aimed at separating organisational and parliamentary responsibilities to help the party expand its reach.

“This is a strategic move by the national executive committee. We hope it will help the party gain more followers and strengthen both our parliamentary and grassroots structures,” he said.

Ntshona said the division of power would enable Zungula to focus on the party’s image in parliament, and he would remain the face of the party during elections.

Nongqunga was instrumental in the formation of the ATM and has long been associated with the party’s messaging around morality, community upliftment and religious values.

Ntshona said his appointment is part of the ATM’s intention to further embed its presence in communities through a faith-based and service delivery-driven approach.

The party praised Zungula’s contributions during his seven-year tenure, saying he had “led the ATM with unwavering dedication” and played a key role in advocating for the downtrodden and voiceless in parliament.

The leadership reshuffle comes amid stagnant electoral performance for the ATM. In the 2019 general election, it secured 0.44% of the national vote and in the 2024 polls, it garnered 0.4%.

Despite maintaining its two seats in the National Assembly, the ATM has failed to expand its electoral footprint. This plateau in support is viewed internally as a sign that the party must recalibrate its strategy, especially in an increasingly competitive political landscape shaped by voter fatigue and the rise of new political formations such as the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

The ATM said it hopes that appointing Nongqunga will reinvigorate its grassroots appeal and offer a “fresh direction” ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

He holds multiple qualifications, including a Doctor of Theology, a Doctor of Religious Education and degrees in civil engineering and business administration.

His track record includes initiating agricultural projects, funding education for disadvantaged learners and creating job opportunities in rural areas. The ATM hopes this will resonate with voters who are increasingly disillusioned with political parties.

The ATM has pockets of support in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Nongqunga’s appointment comes amid a broader shift in South African politics, where smaller parties are positioning themselves to take advantage of voter fatigue with the ANC and disillusionment with coalition instability in metros.

Ntshona said the leadership handover was about playing to the strengths of both leaders. “We believe Professor Nongqunga’s community-driven leadership style will complement

honourable Zungula’s strong legislative voice,” he said.

The move follows criticism of Zungula by party members over his announcement that the ATM would campaign alongside the MK party in next year’s local government elections to attract more supporters.

Fears from ATM insiders are that the party will be “swallowed” by the MK party. They used the relationship between the ANC and the South African Communist Party as an example.

In March, the MK party announced in a joint statement with the ATM that the parties would work together in all by-elections before the 2026 local government elections and the 2029 general elections.

According to the statement, the modalities of the MK party and the ATM working together will be presented to the leadership and membership of both parties in the spirit of building unity among the “progressive forces” in South Africa.

The ATM already has a working relationship with the MK party in parliament through the so-called progressive caucus.

At the time Zungula told the Mail & Guardian at the time there had been no clear agreement on how the parties would work together, but there would be a meeting to discuss strengthening their working relationship.