Police confiscate Mchunu’s devices

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has voluntarily handed over his electronic devices to investigators from the South African Police Service (SAPS), as part of an ongoing probe into alleged interference in policing and links to criminal cartels.

In a statement on Friday, Mchunu confirmed that he surrendered the devices on Thursday and pledged full cooperation with investigators.

“Mr Mchunu reiterates his full cooperation with all lawful processes and reaffirms his unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law,” said his spokesperson, Sthembiso Mshengu.

Mchunu said he had “nothing to hide” and remained confident that due process would show his actions were “ethical, lawful, and consistent” with his duties as a member of the executive.

The handover comes as parliament’s ad hoc committee on police corruption and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continue to hear explosive testimony about political interference, criminal infiltration, and corruption within the police service.

Mchunu’s decision to disband the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team in December 2024 has been at the centre of both inquiries.

Witnesses — including National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, and Deputy Minister Shela Boshielo — have testified that Mchunu acted without consultation and amid growing tensions with senior police officials.

Earlier this week, Cachalia told the committee that while Mchunu “may have had sound reasons” to dissolve the task team, his decision lacked consultation and “appropriate communication.”

The allegations stem from KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s July media briefing, in which he claimed that criminal syndicates have compromised the criminal justice system.