Zuma, MKP and the ‘looted’ R70m

Missing: Members of the Jacob Zuma’s MKP are fighting over alleged looting of funds in the party. Photo: GCIS

Members of uMkhonto weSizwe’s (MK) parliamentary caucus have called on its president, Jacob Zuma, to institute a forensic investigation into R70 million allegedly siphoned from the party.

The Mail & Guardian understands that the MK parliamentary caucus held a meeting last week and resolved to write to Zuma and second deputy president Tony Yengeni about money allegedly looted from its coffers since it joined parliament last year.

According to sources, Parliament approved funding for the party to establish constituency offices for its 58 MPs and five members of the National Council of Provinces.

A senior party member told the M&G that parliament allocates R6.3 million to the party monthly for its constituency offices.

“MPs must be attached to an office. Since 2024, we haven’t had any constituency offices. Every member of parliament must have an office where people can find them because you represent parliament,” the source said.

“Parliament pays for that because you serve the people. It’s not a party office, it’s a constituency office, and it’s attached to parliament. So every month, parliament gives almost R100 000 to an MP. You must account for that money. Ours has gone over R70 million, and it’s unaccounted for.”

The source said the money was being siphoned through paying exorbitant salaries and costs such as accommodation and security, and through travel agencies.

Another source told the M&G that MPs felt the money had gone missing, prompting a call for a forensic audit.

“There was a caucus meeting last week, Thursday, where MPs called for a forensic audit because they want offices to service their constituencies,” the source said.

“They want a forensic audit to know what has happened to the money that was supposed to give them constituency offices. The reality is that there are no offices.”

The sources added that this was taxpayers’ money and people had the right to demand accountability.

The M&G understands that the MK parliamentary caucus leader, Vanessa Carlvet, was suspended over the missing funds. The sources said no disciplinary hearing has been held because Carlvet is allegedly close to Zuma.

Calvert said she was not aware of missing money, saying she was not a signatory, did not deal with payments, and did not have access to the party’s banking details or accounts.

“My job is to ensure that our staff are allocated to the various portfolios, and that they serve our members. I have nothing to do with constituency money and offices. I do approvals for people who travel, so I have no dealings with money.”

Calvert said she was never called for a disciplinary hearing or given reasons for her suspension.

“They didn’t suspend me for anything; they have nothing on me to suspend me, they just wanted me out of the way so they could do whatever they wanted to do and bring whoever they wanted to bring in,” she said.

This was the first time she’d heard of the missing R70 million.

“If R70 million is missing, how do we pay salaries, how do we pay for internal car hire, and, indeed, how do we pay for accommodation? Caucus money and constituency funds are one and the same. So what money are they talking about that is missing?”

Calvert said the party would not be able to run if that much money was missing, as R70 million was close to what they get annually for both the constituency and caucus.

She said she was being targeted for constructive dismissal because parliamentary chief whip Colleen Makhubele wanted to appoint her own people, but a decision was taken that no new staff would be hired.

Former MKP secretary general Floyd Shivambu was the first to flag the looting of MKP funds. In June, after he was axed as MK secretary-general, Shivambu said R7 million was being looted from the party’s coffers each month, calling the party’s finances a mess.

“I have raised this internally to say, ‘stop what you are doing because you are going to get the party de-registered, because there is no sound reason for what has been happening, and these are things we can prove beyond any reasonable doubt’.”

In August, responding to Shivambu, MK treasurer general Mpiyakhe Limba said the party had appointed a consulting company to provide an independent overview of its finances.

“The purpose of auditing is for continuous improvement so that we have a proper system in place,” Limba said at the time.

The M&G has seen a letter dated 24 July, written by now-suspended deputy president John Hlophe, intended to suspend Calvert pending a disciplinary hearing. But Calvert said she never received the letter. Three months after her suspension, the M&G understands that she has resumed her duties.

On Wednesday, IOL reported that it had seen an internal report which alleges that Makhubele attempted to secure an MK service provider contract worth more than R180 000 per month for a company in which her husband is a director. An insider reportedly claimed Calvert was suspended for refusing to authorise the appointment of the company.

“Vanessa was suspended without charge because of the fallout over the service provider and for refusing to give in to demands to appoint that company,” the insider said.

A source told the M&G that Hlophe was a part of the faction that supported Makhubele before switching to the faction perceived as led by Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile-Sambudla Zuma.

Zuma suspended Hlophe for removing Makhubele without consulting the collective and replacing her with Des van Rooyen. Makhubele has been reinstated to her position.

An MP from another party told the M&G that the constituency office money is not given to members, but to the party, which then decides how best to utilise it. The MP said in some instances, a party would utilise the money for travelling and accommodation. “Instead of having one office and waiting for members of the community to go to that person, what happens is that the MP goes to communities. The practice will differ from party to party.”

MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhela said he was unaware of the missing money. He confirmed that the party had passed its parliamentary audits.

Ndhlela questioned why those alleging that money had been stolen had not opened a case or raised any complaints. “It’s the first time I’m hearing it; it’s never been brought to [the attention of] leadership.”

Ndhlela refuted claims that the party lacked constituency offices, saying it was still rolling out more.

“People must stop lying, it’s not true that every MP gets R100 000. When you travel and you go do your constituency work, you can claim for the travel and you get reimbursed by the party in parliament,” he said.

“In the constituency office, allocation does not mean it is yours as an MP to go and open an office in the township. Allocation is based on the number of represented MPs.”

He confirmed that Carlvet was back at work and said that, since her suspension on 5 August, she had not been presented with any charges related to it. Ndhlela said that he had, however, not seen the letter dated 24 July by Hlophe. He rubbished claims that Carlvert was protected because she was close to Zuma, saying “the president is close to everybody.”

“Vanessa subjected herself to the process, but she was never called for a disciplinary process, so where does the president come in there? The president’s daughter subjected herself to the disciplinary process, appearing before that committee three times.”

Asked whether MPs had written to Zuma and Hlophe about the forensic investigation, Ndhlela said he had not seen the letter addressed to the president and deputy president.

He refused to answer what the caucus meeting discussed or what the agenda for Thursday’s meeting was.