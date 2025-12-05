Loyiso Masuku elected new ANC Johannesburg regional chairperson, ousting Dada Morero

The ANC's regional conference was a clean sweep for Loyiso Masuku's faction. (Lunga Mzangwe)

Loyiso Masuku has been elected as the new ANC Johannesburg regional chairperson, edging out the incumbent, mayor Dada Morero, in a tight contest.

Masuku garnered 184 votes against Morero’s 149 during voting at the 16th elective regional conference. The victory makes her the party’s first female regional chairperson.

Masilo Serekele was elected deputy regional chair, beating Eunice Mgcina with 188 votes to 143.

Sasabona Manganye was re-elected as the regional secretary with 205 votes versus 128 for challenger Lebohang Tshabalala, while Lerato Bob was elected the new deputy regional secretary with 187 votes against 157 for Johannesburg MMC for development Nomoya Mnisi .

Maxwell Nedzamba was also re-elected as the party’s regional treasurer with 233 votes. He defeated Muzi Ntshingila who received 98 votes.

All those who contested in Morero’s slate lost the conference, which had 334 voting delegates.

The conference was marred by allegations of bribery and vote-buying by those seeking a mandate to lead the organisation for the next three years, pointing to infighting in the region that could hurt the party in next year’s local government elections.