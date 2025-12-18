Ramaphosa’s tumultuous 2025

Growing challenges: Domestically, President Cyril Ramaphosa spent much of 2025 managing internal friction within the GNU.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 has unfolded as one of the most politically complex years of his presidency, defined by high-stakes diplomacy abroad and intensifying pressures at home.

From hosting a historic G20 summit to navigating disputes inside the Government of National Unity (GNU), Ramaphosa has spent much of the year asserting his authority in the face of growing challenges.

South Africa made history in November by hosting the G20 Summit, the first time the gathering was held on African soil.

Ramaphosa used the platform to position the continent at the centre of global economic debate, placing debt sustainability, climate adaptation, energy transitions and inclusive growth high on the agenda.

Despite months of preparation, the summit was overshadowed by a boycott from the United States.

President Donald Trump’s administration declined to attend, raising concerns about the summit’s legitimacy.

Ramaphosa, however, dismissed the impact of the boycott, insisting the meeting would continue with full integrity.

In a rare moment of political unity, EFF leader Julius Malema publicly praised Ramaphosa’s handling of the summit and his refusal to bow to US pressure during a briefing at the party headquarters last week Thursday.

Relations between Pretoria and Washington remained strained throughout the year, particularly after Trump repeated false claims of “white genocide” in South Africa — a narrative amplified by right-wing organisations such as AfriForum and Solidarity.

Against this backdrop, Ramaphosa’s visit to the Oval Office in May drew intense global attention.

Discussions with Trump focused on trade, agricultural stability, security concerns including farm attacks, and the contentious land reform process.

Despite concerns he might be publicly undermined, analysts noted Ramaphosa maintained a firm, measured approach during the meeting, with no visible concessions made to the US administration.

Domestically, Ramaphosa spent much of 2025 managing internal friction within the GNU.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), the second-largest party in the coalition, threatened on several occasions to withdraw from the unity government.

In February, the DA warned it would quit the GNU following the announcement of a VAT increase.

Ramaphosa intervened directly, coordinating negotiations that eventually produced a compromise and kept the coalition intact.

Tensions escalated again in June after the president dismissed Andrew Whitfield, the DA Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, for going on an unauthorised trip to the United States without presidential approval.

DA leader John Steenhuisen criticised the dismissal as unilateral, arguing Whitfield had followed internal procedures and sought permission from the presidency but received no response.

The DA accused Ramaphosa of undermining coalition norms but ultimately opted to remain in the GNU.

The incident, analysts say, underscored Ramaphosa’s willingness to assert executive power even at the risk of political fallout.

While managing coalition politics, Ramaphosa also faced pressure from within the ANC itself.

Some members have called for the DA’s removal from the GNU, advocating instead for an alliance with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) or the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The ANC’s long-time alliance partner the South African Communist Party has also opted to contest the elections on its own, accusing the Ramaphosa-led party of selling out by working with the DA.

Ramaphosa has resisted such calls, arguing that government stability requires maintaining the GNU’s broad political base.

In a tense ANC National Executive Committee meeting in mid November, Ramaphosa challenged internal critics to voice their concerns openly rather than mobilising factions privately.

Speculation mounted that the party’s National General Council (NGC) in December would become a platform for calls to remove him.

Instead, the NGC ended with an emphatic show of support, with delegates publicly affirming his leadership.

Outside the political arena, Ramaphosa received praise from several human rights organisations — particularly women-led groups — for formally declaring gender-based violence a national crisis.

Activists said the move signalled a renewed commitment to tackling one of South Africa’s most urgent social issues.

As 2025 draws to a close, analysts say Ramaphosa has emerged from a turbulent political year with his authority intact — though not untested.

His ability to maintain the GNU, manage internal dissent within the ANC and navigate diplomatic tensions has solidified his reputation as a cautious but determined political operator.