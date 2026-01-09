Venezuela invasion: it’s about oil

Global condemnation: Protestors at an anti-US march outside the American embassy in Pretoria. Photo: Supplied

United States President Donald Trump’s pursuit of the control of Venezuela’s oil reserves — the largest in the world — are at the core of Washington’s onslaught against Caracas, the Latin American country’s ambassador to South Africa Carlos Feo Acevedo said this week.

The US’s invasion of Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores last weekend garnered global condemnation, with analysts warning about the adverse geopolitical effect of the move.

They predicted that the US offensive would render the world less secure, with tensions escalating in already-strained global economic relations.

Declaring that the US would take control of Venezuelan oil “indefinitely” and decide how proceeds of the sales were used, Washington said it had “begun marketing” Venezuelan oil on global markets, with earnings “first settling in US-controlled accounts at globally recognised banks”.

Trump said Venezuela would be “turning over” up to 50 million barrels of oil to the US.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Acevedo said a central element of the US aggression was Venezuelan oil.

“Venezuela is the victim of these attacks because of its natural resources — the country with the largest oil reserves in the world. Our country’s oil, energy, strategic resources and geopolitical position have historically been factors of greed and external pressure,” he said.

“When force is used to control resources, impose governments or redesign states, we are faced with a logic that harks back to the worst practices of colonialism and neo-colonialism.”

His sentiments were echoed by SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila, who led an anti-US march outside the American embassy in Pretoria.

“This was about oil and nothing else. This is state terrorism,” Mapaila said.

“We call for an immediate release of President Maduro and for Trump to stop attacking other countries.”

In support of the protest, Acevedo said Venezuela demanded that the US fully respect the immunities of Maduro and Flores as well as their immediate release and safe return to their country.

He also called for an end to the use of force against Venezuela, reaffirmation of the principle of non-acquisition of territory or resources by force and adoption of the restoration of international law and measures aimed at de-escalation and the protection of the civilian population.

“The events of January 3, perpetrated by the US government, constitute a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations. This is in particular the principle of sovereign equality of states — of the absolute prohibition of the use or threat of use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” Acevedo said.

“Similarly, these acts also seriously violate the Geneva Convention and its protocols, as indiscriminate attacks were carried out against civilian population and objects. International human rights law has also been violated, particularly the right to life, personal integrity and security.”

Of particular gravity was the kidnapping of the president by the US government, “constituting a direct violation of an essential norm of the international legal order”, he said.

“This immunity is not an individual privilege. It is an institutional guarantee that protects the sovereignty of states and the stability of the international system. It’s disregard not only affects Venezuela but also sets an extremely dangerous precedent for all states, regardless of their size, power or alliances.

“Today, it is not only Venezuela’s sovereignty that is at stake. This scenario not only threatens Venezuela but also threatens international peace and security.”

Labour federation Cosatu’s international secretary Bongani Masuku described the anti US march as being of profound historical significance not only for Venezuela but for the international system as a whole.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions supports the broad coalition of trade unions, political formations, civil-society organisations and solidarity movements – forming part of the picket outside the United States Embassy in Pretoria,” Masuku said.

“This emergency action marks the first coordinated public protest in South Africa against the current USA military assault on Venezuela and reflects the growing outrage among South Africans at Washington’s escalating lawlessness. The actions of the USA are in clear violation of international law, the UN Charter and the sovereignty of an independent nation.

“As peace-loving people, we are appalled by the US behaviour on the international stage.”

This protest was “not only about Venezuela; it is about defending international law, national sovereignty and the right of peoples to determine their own future without bombs, sanctions, kidnappings or foreign interference from the USA”.

“We reject the US ongoing policy of war, coercion, sanctions and regime-change operations against poorer countries or those of the Global South. Venezuela, a country with the largest proven oil reserves in the world is being targeted, not because it has failed its people but because it has refused to hand over and surrender its sovereignty, resources and political independence to US corporations and US imperial interests.

“Yesterday it was Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya. Today it is Cuba and Venezuela. Tomorrow it could be any of us,” Masuku added.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions also condemned what it called the “naked aggression, regime-change warfare and the criminal logic of empire” against Venezuela.

“We fear the worst because history is written in blood. Saftu expresses profound alarm for the lives and safety of President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, and condemns the dangerous precedent of powerful states abducting leaders of sovereign countries,” national spokesperson Newton Masuku said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters also denounced the US.

“Let it be clear to the world that this is not a lawful operation under international law, nor is it an act of self-defence. “It is a naked exercise of unilateral military power that tramples on the sovereignty of a nation and sets a dangerous and destabilising precedent,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.

“If allowed to stand, it signals that any powerful state may invade, bomb, abduct and remove the leadership of sovereign countries without consent, oversight or legitimacy.”

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi also condemned the US action as unlawful.

“This is both in terms of international law and US legislation, which state that if the US has to carry out military action against another country, it needs the permission of the US Congress – something which has not happened in this case,” he said.

“International law prohibits the attack of one country by another, to cause regime change.

“Those of us who believe in democracy subscribe to a notion that a bad government must only be replaced by a democratically-elected government – not through a coup – either engineered locally or by a foreign country.”

But Freedom Front Plus leader Corné Mulder — whose party is a member of South Africa’s government of national unity formed after May 2024 general elections — said Pretoria’s censure against Washington “will be done in all our names but it will not represent our views”.

“The end of the socialist failure in Venezuela should be welcomed.” Mulder posted on social media network X.

While noting internal political challenges in Venezuela, fuelled by disputed elections, Zwelinzima Ndevu, a professor at the University of Stellenbosch’s public leadership faculty, said it was unprecedented “that a country will take action to remove a sitting president”.

“There is no justification or jurisdiction for a country to intervene in matters of their neighbouring states. This is clearly a violation of international laws, something which will lead to difficult relations going forward,” Ndevu said.

“This will likely have unintended consequences, including instability and destruction of infrastructure. This should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

Trump had proven “to be a bully that does care about the views of others”, Ndevu added.

Political economist Dale McKinley said it was not acceptable to see most powerful nations “invading countries as they please, because they do not like somebody”.

“The geopolitical impact of this will make the world a less-secure place — causing more ructions in the already strained global economic relations.

“Any time a country is going to attack another, doing what we have just seen in Venezuela, is something that will create global tensions.

“Politically and militarily, this is going to increase global tensions and unpredictability. The important thing is going to be about what is going to happen to a new government or if this government is gone, what is going to be the situation over Venezuela’s oil reserves — the largest in the world?

“Signs of Trump’s desire for a regime change by removing Maduro, have been there since he (Trump) came to power. The latest is the more direct and final act and we still have to see reaction from Maduro supporters and his party,” he added.