Zuma reshuffles MK leadership, Brian Molefe replaces Mpiyakhe Limba as treasurer general

Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe (Oupa Nkosi)

Another senior leadership change has taken place in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, with former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe appointed as treasurer-general, becoming the fourth person to hold the position since the organisation’s formation.

Molefe replaces Mpiyakhe Limba, who has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, a decision made by party leader Jacob Zuma and MKP national officials. Limba had been appointed to the position in March last year.

Announcing Molefe’s appointment, MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Molefe brought “extensive experience in public administration, governance, finance and organisational leadership”.

Molefe, who also previously served as chief executive of Transnet, is currently out on R50 000 bail on charges of fraud, corruption and contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act and the Companies Act linked to his tenure at the state logistics company.

The MK party also confirmed the removal of Colleen Makhubele as chief whip. She replaced Mzwanele Manyi in the position in May.

“With regard to the parliamentary caucus, the MK party has taken a decision to relieve comrade Colleen Makhubele of her duties as Chief Whip with immediate effect, while she remains a member of Parliament,” Ndhlela said.

Makhubele was first removed from the role in November by then MK parliamentary leader John Hlophe, who appointed Des van Rooyen in her place. Zuma later reversed that decision, reinstating Makhubele and suspending Hlophe for taking what the party described as an unauthorised decision.

Ndhlela said Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi, the party’s chief whip in the National Council of Provinces, will act as chief whip in the National Assembly.

“The uMkhonto weSizwe party remains committed to organisational discipline, collective leadership and the strengthening of its structures,” he said.

The MK party was launched in Soweto in December 2023. In the 2024 general elections, it emerged as the third-largest party nationally and became the official opposition after the Democratic Alliance joined President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity.

The party secured its strongest support in KwaZulu-Natal and also became the official opposition in Mpumalanga, while it increased its representation in Gauteng.

But since its formation, MK has experienced changes across several senior leadership positions. The secretary general role — currently held by Bongani Mncwango — has been previously held by Floyd Shivambu, Arthur Zwane, Sihle Ngubane, Sfiso Maseko and Thanduxolo Dyodo.

The party also announced that it had lifted the suspension of Vanessa Calvert and reinstated her as chief of staff in its parliamentary caucus. Calvert was suspended after allegedly refusing to authorise the appointment of a service provider linked to the husband of Makhubele.

The party said the latest leadership changes were made “in the best interests of strengthening the movement and advancing its political mandate”.