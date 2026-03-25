Fuel costs are reshaping the next-car decision

South Africans are increasingly open to hybrids as petrol prices and affordability pressures weigh on households. (AI generated image)

Rising fuel costs are pushing more South Africans to consider hybrid vehicles instead of fully electric cars, according to Yazi’s March 2026 SA Fuel & Energy Sentiment Study.

The research found that consumers are prioritising cost savings, flexibility and energy security over a full transition to EVs.

Seventy-five percent of respondents said global conflict was already affecting their monthly budget while 81% described their mood as “frustrated” or “anxious”.

At current inland petrol prices of R20.19 a litre, 24% said they were already considering switching to a more fuel-efficient vehicle. Overall, 84% said they were open or very open to considering a hybrid as their next car.

The findings point to a market that is not moving directly from petrol to battery-electric vehicles but is instead gravitating toward hybrids as a way to reduce fuel exposure without taking on the risks associated with charging access and grid reliability.

“We’ve already seen South Africans adopt a solar-plus-grid mindset at home, hedging against load-shedding by building in optionality,” said Tim Treagus, the chief executive of Yazi. “This data shows the same logic is now shaping how people think about their next car. Hybrids offer exactly that: energy flexibility without a single point of failure.”

Concerns about load-shedding and charging infrastructure remain central to the reluctance around full EV adoption. According to the study, respondents identified grid unreliability and limited charging access outside major metros as major constraints, with concerns appearing consistently in feedback from Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

The data also shows that fuel pressure is already affecting daily behaviour. Respondents reported cutting discretionary driving, combining trips, planning routes more carefully and, in some cases, reducing church attendance, shopping trips and other routine travel.

Nearly one in four respondents said they were already considering changing vehicles at current prices, while 29% said they would do so at R25 a litre and 30% at R30 a litre.

Affordability remains the biggest barrier to switching. Across the full sample, 38% said lower vehicle prices were the most important factor that would influence a move away from conventional petrol or diesel vehicles, ahead of charging infrastructure at 26% and proof of real cost savings at 18%.

That may create an opening for Chinese manufacturers, who have expanded their presence in South Africa’s hybrid and EV market with lower-priced offerings.

The survey found that 44% of respondents said they would trust a Chinese-manufactured hybrid EV, while another 32% said price would determine their willingness to buy. Only 11% said they would refuse outright.

Among the models highlighted in the study is the JAECOO J7 SHS, a plug-in hybrid priced at R689 900, with a stated electric-only range of 90km and a combined range of more than 1 200km.

Yazi said the arrival of more affordable Chinese hybrids and plug-in hybrids is helping to narrow the affordability gap that has slowed broader adoption.

Hans Greyling, the general manager of OMODA & JAECOO South Africa, said the findings reflected a wider shift in the way buyers were assessing vehicles.

“Consumers are increasingly looking beyond badge and performance to factors such as running costs, value for money and everyday usability. In the current South African context, that makes the flexibility of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles especially appealing.”

The study also found strong interest among diesel drivers, who emerged as one of the groups most open to switching.

Yazi said 56.4% of diesel drivers described themselves as very open to hybrids, compared with 47% of petrol drivers, while 90% of diesel drivers fell on the open side of the spectrum overall. For that group, concerns around purchase price and charging infrastructure were almost evenly matched.

The findings suggest that, for many South African motorists, hybrids are being viewed less as a stepping stone to full electrification than as a practical response to high fuel prices, infrastructure uncertainty and broader household cost pressure.