SA golf fans make LIV Golf debut at Steyn City unforgettable

Crushers GC team: From left, Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey

LIV Golf marked a historic first as it hosted the first tournament in Africa in Steyn City, South Africa.

Organisers had previously been sceptical about bringing the event to the continent, questioning whether South Africa’s golf fanbase could deliver strong attendance. Their gamble paid off: 100 000 fans turned out from 19 to 22 March, creating an electric atmosphere.

The organisers were so impressed they confirmed that the tournament would return to Steyn City from April 22 to 25 in 2027.

The tournament combined individual and team competition, with the local favourites, Southern Guards GC — led by Louis Oosthuizen and featuring Branden Grace, Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel — battling the Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau, alongside Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III.

The fashion didn’t disappoint, either. Fans showed up in their best golfing outfits, perfect for a sunny day of golf, braving the occasional rain.

The Southern Guards GC were neck-and-neck for the lead against the Crushers GC team consisting of Bryson DeChambeau — the team captain from the US, Anirban Lahiri from India, Paul Casey from England and Charles Howell III from the US.

Despite competing against the local heroes, the South African crowd “adopted” DeChambeau for his energy and willingness to sign autographs, rain or shine. Other stars, including Spanish golfer Jon Rahm and the Australian fan favourite, Cameron Smith, turned the quiet greens of Steyn City into a loud, international face-off.

A standout moment came on the final 18th hole. As DeChambeau prepared a difficult “up and down” to force a playoff against Rahm, the crowd spontaneously sang the national anthem, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. Instead of being distracted, he paused to absorb the moment — a gesture that went viral online.

In a sport that usually demands silence, the stadium-like atmosphere was a complete opposite from that tradition.

DeChambeau went on to win the playoff against Rahm, claiming the individual title and leading Crushers GC to the team victory. Southern Guards GC finished a close second.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, a golf enthusiast, attended and presented the individual trophy to DeChambeau.

Overcome with emotion, DeChambeau reflected on personal challenges and the influence of his father, Jon DeChambeau, who died in November 2022 after a long battle with kidney disease and diabetes.

“It’s been a tough few weeks. It’s not always sunshine and rainbows. But I can tell you that having these three great people up here and my caddie and the team around me really helped me persevere through tough moments,” he said.

He reflected on the perspective he had gained during the tournament. “Golf is a fickle game. You work so hard at it your whole life and then you realise golf is just golf.

“There’s a lot more to life than just golf. I was just praying all day — praying to God to give me the perseverance to move forward and keep looking forward.”

He recalled a childhood memory of attending a charity golf event with his father, where legends like Arnold Palmer, Annika Sörenstam and Nancy Lopez, encouraged him.

“It was the most nerve-racking moment in my entire life as an 11-year-old. I remember my dad took me out there. Peter Jacobsen was giving me a hard time from the side and the whole crowd was watching.

“My hands went numb. I hit three drives right down the middle anyway. You could lay a blanket over them at that time. And I remember walking off, and Arnold Palmer, Annika Sörenstam, Nancy Lopez, all of them, signed my hat and all said the same thing: ‘We’ll see you out there one day.’

“That’s why I do it. Because I hope to inspire somebody like that. I never forgot it. To have those legends say that to a kid … it changed everything for me.”

Finally, he addressed the record-breaking crowd. “I’ve just got to say I love everybody. Thank you for your support. South Africa was unbelievable. I mean, it got to be the best LIV event we’ve ever had.”