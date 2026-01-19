Herman Mashaba says ActionSA will support arrested Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Photo: Action SA

ActionSA will not compel its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo to step aside after he was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a drug dealer in Katlehong, but denied it was being hypocritical given its previous criticism of the ANC in similar instances.

Khumalo handed himself over at the Katlehong police station on Monday and was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has previously stated that it would not support any member found wanting by law enforcement, accusing the ANC of supporting its own criminally charged members at the expense of South Africans.

The ANC has since introduced a step aside rule, which stipulates that its members should relinquish their position in the party or in government if they face charges, until they have been cleared, if that is the case.

Mashaba said the party would stand firmly behind Khumalo, arguing that he was being targeted for confronting criminal syndicates, rather than engaging in criminal conduct himself.

“Absolutely, 200% he is our candidate (for mayoral committee),” Mashaba told the Mail & Guardian. “We are not the ANC and will support anyone in ActionSA who is being targeted by criminal syndicates. Someone like Xolani must be supported for being brave enough to protect our communities.

“The ANC is supporting criminals; here we are supporting someone fighting criminals. You heard General [Dumisani] Khumalo last week at the ad hoc committee explaining how a large percentage of the police are working for drug cartels. Xolani is fighting that and that is why we are really proud of him.”

Last week, Dumisani Khumalo, the head of crime intelligence, told parliament’s committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system that at least 90% of police officers in Gauteng were working with drug cartels.

Xolani Khumalo’s arrest is not the first time that he has faced allegations of assault linked to his anti-drug activities. Before joining ActionSA, he hosted the television programme, Sizok’thola, where drug busts were conducted. Those caught during the show later alleged that they were assaulted and coerced into confessing to drug dealing.

In 2024, Khumalo was arrested on charges of murder, robbery and malicious damage to property following the death of Robert “Kicks” Varrie, who died after being interrogated by the Sizok’thola crew and was later dropped off at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus.

The National Prosecuting Authority withdrew the charges in April last year, citing the need for further investigation.

Mashaba said ActionSA would openly support party members arrested for fighting drug dealers, foreign nationals illegally in South Africa as well as corruption.

“As ActionSA, if you get involved in corruption, don’t expect the party to protect you,” he said. “But if you fight drug dealers and corruption, you have our unconditional support.”

Mashaba said Khumalo had been invited by the South African Police Service to “deal with drug dealers.

“They invited him with cameras to arrest a guy who was found with drugs and illegal ammunition. The police were the ones who arrested him, and fortunately there is video evidence of this.

“Because the raid was in Katlehong, the police handed the suspect over to Katlehong police station, only to later find that he was released without even being charged. Then the investigating officer, who works with these criminal elements, advised those individuals to lay a charge of assault against Xolani.”

Mashaba said it was strange that Khumalo had been charged with assault when it was the police who had arrested the alleged drug dealer.

He added that it would be interesting to see how Khumalo’s case unfolded in court, especially since the man claiming to have been assaulted had not been charged, despite evidence that he was caught with drugs.