Exclusive: DA moves to bring Helen Zille into Johannesburg council in February

DA federal council chair Helen Zille. (@Our_DA/X)

Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille is likely to be announced as the party’s new Johannesburg councillor in February.

The Mail & Guardian understands that there is a vacant proportional representation councillor position in the city, which Zille would fill if nominated by her party. The DA is also likely to win a by-election in ward 102 late next month, meaning the party would have two vacant positions in council, one of which could be filled by Zille.

A source within Johannesburg council said ward 102 was already “in the bag” as it was traditionally held by the DA and no other party in council was expected to contest or win it.

“There is a by-election next week in Ward 102 and it’s their ward. They also have a vacant PR councillor position, so we are expecting her to come in,” the council source said.

“They want her to start campaigning now. You have already seen her in Randburg campaigning and there was a Pikitup strike on Wednesday where she was speaking to aggrieved employees.”

DA Johannesburg regional chair Wendy Alexander told the M&G that a decision on Zille joining the council had not yet been made but added: “We are not ruling it out. We are open to all options that are beneficial.”

Alexander said at present Zille was not on the party’s list to be a councillor and that the list would need to be updated. The DA was waiting for the by-election in ward 102 in February and that, based on the outcome, it would make a strategic decision on whether to field Zille as a councillor, she added.

A senior DA leader in Gauteng said Zille would join the council if a vacancy became available, as her presence would strengthen the party’s campaign.

“It will be good for the party, as she can start campaigning early,” they said.

Another DA source also said they had heard the rumours that Zille would join the Johannesburg council, adding: “I would not be surprised; she has to fertilise the ground before she plants the seed.”

DA Johannesburg leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the party would be very happy to have Zille join the council and that it would be the right move for Zille to do before campaigning for the 2026 local government elections began.

“This is exactly what we want,” she said.