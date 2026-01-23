Gwarube eyes top DA post

In the race: Siviwe Gwarube says she has no ambition to become DA leader but would be seeking a position in the party’s top organisational structures, without specifying which role. Photos: Supplied

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has become the latest leader to throw her hat in the ring for a senior leadership position in the Democratic Alliance (DA) as the party prepares for its elective congress in April 2026.

She says she is not challenging party leader John Steenhuisen.

Gwarube told the Mail & Guardian this week that she had no interest in being DA leader but would be seeking a role in the party’s top organisational structure, without specifying which role.

“There’s no truth in that I am seeking to be federal leader. What I did indicate is that I am in the run for one of the leadership positions in the organisation but I was emphatic that I am not running for DA leader. I will announce it as soon as the nomination process opens,” Gwarube said.

Gwarube’s confirmation comes as senior DA leaders lobby her to pursue the post of federal council chair, a top organisational role left open for contestation after incumbent Helen Zille said she would not seek a third term.

Gwarube said her ability to secure support from the party’s roughly 2000 delegates would depend on the strength of her campaign and the delegates’ judgment of her leadership skills.

“How confident I am in terms of being able to convince the 2 000-person congress is dependent on the strength of my campaign.

“I have been in the organisation since I was 22 years old and that is over 15 years ago. I think the congress will judge my contribution to the DA based on my contribution over the time,” she added.

She highlighted her long service across party structures and said delegates should decide where she was best suited.

“I have sat in various structures, I have occupied various positions and I think the congress must decide. Whatever position I decide to stand for, they should decide if

I’m best suited for that role,” Gwarube said.

The DA federal council chair oversees internal party structures and administrative functions. It is separate from the federal leader role, held by Steenhuisen, which focuses on the party’s political direction. Deputy federal chairpersons and members of the federal executive also hold significant organisational responsibilities.

Senior sources within the DA said Gwarube’s parliamentary and ministerial experience and her role in navigating complex legislative issues, such as the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, makes her a capable candidate for the position.

“She has shown discipline, loyalty and strategic skill in Parliament — qualities that the party needs in the Federal Council Chair,” one senior leader said.

Another said Gwarube’s profile, experience and long service make her a strong contender for the chair position. Since joining the DA at age 22, the now 37-year-old has risen through senior positions over more than a decade.

She entered parliament in May 2019, serving as national spokesperson, deputy chief whip and chief whip of the DA’s parliamentary caucus before her appointment as basic education minister in the government of national unity formed after the May 2024 general elections.

Last year, Gwarube was selected for the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders programme, recognising her growing national and international profile.

“Her experience handling the Bela Act matter shows she can navigate complex and sensitive situations with skill and confidence,” a senior DA leader said.

“Those are exactly the kinds of problem-solving and leadership abilities needed to manage internal party matters effectively and take over the role from Madam Zille.”

The race for the DA federal council chair is taking shape, with Gwarube’s name joining those of Pietermaritzburg-born Ashor Sarupen, the front-runner who has indicated his intention to contest the position, the DA’s KwaZulu‑Natal chair Dean Macpherson and Werner Horn, the Free State deputy provincial chairperson, both of whom have been encouraged to consider bidding. Party insiders are closely watching Sarupen for his leadership experience as first deputy chairperson of the federal council.

Party sources said Gwarube’s expected candidacy as the only woman, at this stage, could appeal to delegates seeking a candidate capable of strengthening internal structures before the 2026 local government elections.

The timing of the DA elective congress in April is in line with the party’s constitution, which mandates leadership elections at least once every three years.

Asked about her plans if she does not succeed in the upcoming congress, Gwarube said she would continue serving the party to the best of her ability.

Senior leaders have previously left the DA after unsuccessful internal leadership bids. Mbali Ntuli resigned following her 2020 loss to Steenhuisen in the federal leadership race, while Athol Trollip departed after internal leadership contests.

“I have no desire to leave my organisation. I’ve been part of it since I was 22 years old. Losing a congress is not a reason to walk away,” Gwarube said.

“Politics is about winning or losing on the strength of your manifesto but it is never a reason to abandon the party you’ve worked tirelessly to build and through which you contribute meaningfully to South Africa. For me, the DA is a vehicle to rescue this country and I’m going nowhere.”

The federal council chair will be a key organisational figure as the DA prepares for the municipal elections, where it hopes to expand its presence in urban municipalities.

Analysts have described the vote, particularly in Johannesburg, as a “make-or-break” affair for the party, with Zille’s mayoral candidacy at the centre of strategic planning.

This week, sources said Zille would probably be announced as the party’s new Johannesburg councillor in February. The M&G understands that there is a vacant proportional representation councillor position in the city, which Zille would fill if nominated by her party.

The DA is also likely to win a by-election in ward 102 late next month, meaning the party would have two vacant positions in council, one of which could be filled by Zille.

DA Johannesburg regional chair Wendy Alexander told the M&G that a decision on Zille joining the council had not yet been made but she added: “We are not ruling it out and we are open to all options that are beneficial.”

Alexander said that at present Zille was not on the party’s list to be a councillor and the list would need to be updated.

The DA was waiting for the by-election in ward 102 in February and that, based on the outcome, it would make a strategic decision on whether to field Zille as a councillor, she added.

A senior DA leader in Gauteng said Zille would join the council if a vacancy became available, as her presence would strengthen the party’s campaign.

“It will be good for the party because she can start campaigning early,” they said.

DA Johannesburg leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the party would be very happy to have Zille join the council and that it would be the right move for her before campaigning for the 2026 local government elections began.

“This is exactly what we want,” she said.

Other political parties, including uMkhonto weSizwe and ActionSA, have criticised Zille’s mayoral ambitions, framing the contest as a broader challenge for urban governance.

The DA’s nomination process requires party branches and structures to submit candidates for leadership posts before the congress, after which delegates vote on office-bearers.

Delegates will weigh candidates’ parliamentary and ministerial experience, administrative competence and ability to drive organisational cohesion and electoral readiness.

It remains unclear whether Gwarube will continue in her position as minister should she be successful.

As of January 2026, no one, apart from Steenhuisen, has formally declared a leadership bid but party nominations are expected to open shortly ahead of the congress.