I will never retreat from my ideas,” Malema says as sentencing is postponed to April

Economic Freedom Fighters commander-in-chief, Julius Malema. Photo: @EFFSouthAfrica

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said he would not be intimidated by the legal system as the East London Magistrate’s Court postponed his sentencing to 15 April following his conviction on firearm-related charges.

“Nobody will intimidate me or force me to retreat from my ideas,” Malema told supporters outside the court on Friday. “I will never retreat from my ideas, no matter the threats.”

Malema appeared before Magistrate Twanet Olivier for pre-sentencing proceedings after being found guilty last year of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public place and reckless endangerment linked to an incident at a 2018 rally in Mdantsane, where he was filmed firing a rifle into the air.

Proceedings on Friday were moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate the public interest.

The magistrate said she needed more time to consider the evidence before her and formally set 15 April for sentencing. The defence presented a pre-sentencing report compiled by social worker Jesse Thompson, who argued that Malema should not be considered a candidate for direct imprisonment.

Thompson told the court that Malema had not intended to cause harm when he discharged the firearm and described the act as celebratory, tied to the party’s anniversary celebrations. She recommended a fine that reflected the seriousness of the offences but suggested it be suspended to encourage lawful behaviour.



Additional proposed conditions included restricting Malema from applying for a firearm licence for a specified period and making a donation to Gun Free South Africa, an NGO focused on reducing gun violence.

“After a thorough assessment of the accused’s personal circumstances, the seriousness of the offences, societal interests, and relevant legislation and case law, the following sentencing proposal is made: Impose a fine that reflects the gravity of the offences, with the fine suspended to encourage continued lawful behaviour,” the report said.

Thompson also noted that the firearm had been in Malema’s possession only briefly, was not loaded, and urged that the multiple charges be considered collectively as arising from a single incident.

Outside the courthouse, a large number of EFF supporters gathered, many wearing red berets and carrying placards reading “We stand with Julius Malema.” Police maintained a visible presence.

Malema’s legal team, recently strengthened with senior counsel including Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, has indicated its intention to appeal both the conviction and any custodial sentence that might be imposed.

Under South African law, a sentence exceeding 12 months without the option of a fine would automatically disqualify Malema from serving as a member of Parliament for five years, adding urgency to the process ahead of local government elections later this year.

In mitigation, the defence highlighted Malema’s role as the main financial provider for his wife and children, arguing that incarceration would disrupt his dependents’ stability.

Addressing supporters after the court session, Malema said he was proud to be black and stood for peace. He described the EFF as a voice for the oppressed and those affected by white supremacy in South Africa.

“When we speak for the oppressed, we are attacked,” he said. “But nobody will ever teach me who I am.”

Malema urged South Africans not to fear the law, asserting that accountability applies to all. He accused unnamed forces of attempting to undermine South Africa’s freedom and Constitution, seeking to isolate black people and erase African identity.

“We are Africans. This land belongs to our people,” he said, adding that black people must be empowered with ideas and confidence. He emphasised that while the EFF was rooted in black African identity, the rights of minorities also mattered.

“Economic freedom will come because the dignity of black people matters,” he said, warning against empty revolutionary rhetoric and insisting that real change required replacing unjust systems. “Change is coming.”

Malema also criticised United States President Donald Trump, accusing him of destabilising institutions and undermining international law. He rejected accusations of racism against the EFF.

“We are not racists. Racism is our enemy,” he said, adding that internationalism includes people of all races. He promised that the EFF would defend white South Africans who respected the country, while insisting history and oppression could not be ignored.