Tributes pour in for Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu who died in Mozambique floods

The body of Ekurhuleni member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for roads and transport planning Andile Mngwevu has been recovered in southern Mozambique, bringing a tragic end to a search that lasted more than a week after the vehicle he was travelling in was swept away by floodwaters.

Mngwevu, 40, was among five people who have been missing since earlier this month in the Chokwé area after heavy rains caused rivers to burst their banks, overwhelming roads and sweeping vehicles into fast-moving water. Mozambican authorities, working with South African search and rescue teams, located his remains on Tuesday near the submerged vehicle.

The search operation began shortly after the vehicle disappeared during severe flooding that has affected large parts of southern Mozambique.

Rescue teams faced difficult conditions, including high water levels, damaged road infrastructure and strong currents, which hampered efforts to reach the area where the vehicle was believed to have been swept away. Authorities have indicated that four other occupants also died in the incident, the Mail & Guardian previously reported.

Widespread flooding in Mozambique’s Gaza province has left thousands of people displaced and critical infrastructure damaged. The region has been hit by sustained rainfall, raising river levels and cutting off access to several communities.

In a statement released after the recovery of his body, Mngwevu’s family described the incident as devastating and described him as a devoted family man and public servant whose life was marked by “selfless service, principled leadership and genuine care for the well-being of others”.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office said the provincial government would provide support during the repatriation and funeral process.

Ekurhuleni executive mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza described Mngwevu’s death as a profound loss to the city, saying he had played an important role in advancing road infrastructure, transport planning and mobility programmes across the metro. He said Mngwevu’s contribution to service delivery would be remembered.

“He was a critical member of the mayoral committee who paid attention to detail and ensured that the community of Ekurhuleni’s interests were looked after,” a statement issued by Xhakaza’s office said.

“The executive mayor extends heartfelt condolences to the Mngwevu family, friends, colleagues and all those affected by this tragic loss. We stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time and mourn the loss of a dedicated leader whose contribution to public service will forever be remembered.”

Mngwevu’s political activism began at age 15, through the Congress of South African Students, while he was a pupil in KwaThema. He rose through the ranks to become a national organiser of the student organisation and went on to serve in the ANC Youth League before going into local government.

Within the municipality, Mngwevu served as MMC for roads and transport planning and the leader of government business in council, a role that placed him at the centre of coordinating the city’s legislative and governance programme.