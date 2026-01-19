Severe floods kill 37 across Limpopo and Mpumalanga, national disaster declared

H10 Lower Sabie low water bridge overflowing. (SANParks)

The government has declared the severe flooding and extreme weather across several provinces, which has killed 37 people to date, a national disaster under the Disaster Management Act.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, welcomed the move initiated by the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) after consultation with provincial disaster centres and the national joint flood coordinating committee.

“This follows a comprehensive assessment of adverse weather conditions since late November 2025,” Hlabisa said.

The heavy rainfall, strong winds, lightning and flooding affected the Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and North West provinces, resulting in loss of life, extensive damage to infrastructure, environmental degradation, displacement of communities and disruptions to schooling and agriculture.

In Mpumalanga and Limpopo, the flood-related death toll stands at 37.

Skukuza to Phabeni Gate route flooded and cut off – the Gate is inaccessible. (SANParks)

‘Swift, coordinated response’

Following oversight visits by President Cyril Ramaphosa and provincial assessments, Hlabisa commended local leaders for a swift, coordinated response and stressed the need to mobilise resources for relief and recovery.

Under Sections 23 and 26 of the Disaster Management Act, the national executive assumes primary responsibility for disaster coordination. Hlabisa called on all government spheres to strengthen disaster support, implement contingency measures, submit progress reports to the NDMC and ensure a coordinated approach to relief and rehabilitation.

He also praised first responders, disaster teams, the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force, humanitarian organisations such as Gift of the Givers and communities for their support.

Hlabisa highlighted ongoing challenges, including wildfires in the Western Cape, continued rainfall and foot-and-mouth disease, urging residents to remain vigilant and prioritise safety.

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba welcomed the classification of a national disaster, noting that the extent of the damage to infrastructure was becoming visible to all “and access to some areas is slowly opening”.

“We need all the assistance we can get to rebuild Limpopo after these devastating floods and the help we need from national departments and agencies would be made possible through this classification,” she said.

Letaba River and Rest Camp. (SANParks)

Ekurhuleni MMC swept away

The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed that its MMC for roads and transport management, Andile Mngwevu, was missing in Mozambique after the vehicle he was travelling in was swept away by floodwaters.

The city said based on information received through official diplomatic and security channels, Mngwevu had travelled to the Chokwé area in the neighbouring country.

A South African rescue mission deployed to Mozambique has established contact with one of the five individuals who were travelling in the vehicle at the time it was swept away.

“The status and whereabouts of MMC Mngwevu and the other occupants remain unconfirmed at this stage. ⁠The South African Mission is actively engaging local Mozambican authorities and emergency services in the affected area,” the city said.

“The office of the executive mayor, working with the national government, has facilitated support to MMC Mngwevu’s spouse,” who arrived in Mozambique on Saturday night. Search and verification efforts are ongoing.

Kruger National Park measures

South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Monday that due to increased rainfall overnight, which has resulted in further damage to park infrastructure, the Kruger National Park has implemented a gate quota system with immediate effect in the interest of visitor safety and effective traffic management.

A gate quota system will apply at the following open gates: Malelane Gate, Numbi Gate and Paul Kruger Gate and all open safari vehicles will form part of these gate quotas.

“Guests are requested to ensure that their vehicles have fuel as the filling stations at camps might be affected by the persisting rain,” said spokesperson JP Louw, noting that essential delivery vehicles, airport transfers with proof of a valid flight ticket and officials would be allowed entry through Paul Kruger Gate only.

The Skukuza to Phabeni Gate route is closed due to flooding as a stream has cut off access along the S1 road. Phabeni Gate is therefore inaccessible via Skukuza for now while the Orpen Gate will remain closed until further notice because of safety concerns. “The northern part of the KNP remains inaccessible and as a result all gates in the north are closed.”

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Willie Aucamp visited the park on the weekend to assess the damage and praised SANParks for a timely, coordinated evacuation of staff and guests. No loss of life has been reported within the park.

Aucamp announced the creation of the Kruger Relief Fund which will support rebuilding efforts, emergency supplies and other necessities. The fund will be independently managed and audited, he said.