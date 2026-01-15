Kruger National Park closed to day visitors amid heavy flooding in Limpopo, Mpumalanga

The Letaba rest camp is under water. (SANParks)

Persistent and heavy rainfall affecting Limpopo and Mpumalanga has led to South African National Parks (SANParks) taking a precautionary decision to temporarily suspend day visitor access to the Kruger National Park until conditions improve.

SANParks said that it is mindful of the strain that ongoing rainfall is placing on operational and emergency‑response resources.

“The organisation would therefore prefer to focus available capacity on real emergencies and on ensuring the safety of guests, staff and surrounding communities, rather than on avoidable incidents linked to non‑essential travel within the park,” it said.

The restriction on day visitors is a preventative safety measure and will be reviewed continuously as weather conditions and road accessibility change.

Staff evacuation underway. (SANParks)

“SANParks apologises for the inconvenience caused and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the public during this period,” the entity said. “The safety of visitors and staff remains the organisation’s highest priority.”

In the meantime, Letaba Rest Camp is evacuating both staff and guests after water from the Letaba River breached the camp. Phalaborwa Gate will also be closed for at least 24 hours while the situation is closely monitored. This means that there is currently no access to the northern parts of the park.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), rainfall accumulation maps for 11 to 12 January show widespread falls ranging from 10mm to 50mm, with higher accumulations of 50mm to 100mm and isolated areas of 100mm to 200mm over parts of eastern Limpopo and eastern Mpumalanga, including areas within Maruleng, Ba-Phalaborwa, Bushbuckridge, Nkomazi and the City of Mbombela.

Letaba Rest Camp Restaurant Area

“The extended accumulation period for 11 to 13 January indicates a further increase in rainfall totals, with widespread accumulations exceeding 50mm, and localised areas reaching between 100mm and 200mm, with isolated totals possibly higher over the far north-eastern parts of Limpopo,” it said.

These accumulations confirm that “persistent and repeated rainfall has occurred over the same areas, significantly increasing runoff and flooding potential.”

The SAWS has issued a red level 10 warning for disruptive rainfall for areas most at risk, highlighting the critical risk of widespread flooding.

It said that forecast guidance for the next 24 to 48 hours indicates that further heavy rainfall of about 100mm and up to 200mm is possible over parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, particularly affecting the Maruleng and Ba-Phalaborwa local municipalities, Nkomazi local municipality, City of Mbombela, Bushbuckridge local municipality, Greater Giyani, Greater Tzaneen and Greater Letaba and Collins Chabane.

Letaba High Water Bridge

It noted that weather conditions are expected to gradually improve from about 19 January, when only a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers is forecast over the affected areas.

More stable conditions are expected from 20 January onwards, with minimal chances of further rainfall, allowing river levels and saturated soils to slowly recede.

SANParks added that further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves.