South Africa expels Israel’s chargé d’affaires Ariel Seidman

South Africa on Friday expelled Israel’s chargé d’affaires Ariel Seidman, ordering him to leave the country within 72 hours

South Africa on Friday expelled Israel’s chargé d’affaires Ariel Seidman, ordering him to leave the country within 72 hours, citing conduct it said was inconsistent with diplomatic norms and protocol.

In a statement, the department of international relations and cooperation referenced official communications and engagements that allegedly took place without appropriate notification through established diplomatic channels.

“This decisive action follows a series of unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice which pose a direct threat to South Africa’s sovereignty,” its spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

“These violations include the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms to launch insulting attacks against His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and a deliberate failure to inform (the international relations department) of purported visits by senior Israeli officials. Such actions represent a gross abuse of diplomatic privilege and a fundamental breach of the Vienna Convention.”

Relations between South African and Israel have been stormy over Pretoria’s vocal criticism of Tel Aviv’s attacks on Gaza which have left more than 70,000 dead since late 2023.

South Africa filed a case at the International Court of Justice, saying the attacks on Gaza in retaliation against coordinated attack by Hamas and allied Palestinian militants on Israel on 7 October 2023 amounted to a pattern of genocidal conduct under the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention.

Earlier this week, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane criticised the Israeli embassy’s engagements with provincial institutions, saying visits and donations made without government approval breached diplomatic protocol and undermined South Africa’s sovereignty.

He said foreign relations must be conducted through established national channels and directed the provincial health department to investigate how donations were accepted without proper authorisation.

Seidman had been serving as Israel’s chargé d’affaires in South Africa, effectively the acting head of mission in the absence of a resident ambassador.

In the diplomatic hierarchy the role carries ambassador-level authority on the ground, making him the most senior Israeli representative physically present in the country at the time of his expulsion.

Meanwhile, South African Friends of Israel held a protest outside the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton, Johannesburg on Friday objecting to the chairpersonship and leadership of Naledi Pandor at the foundation.

Pandor led South Africa’s criticism of Israel during her term as minister of international relations and cooperation.