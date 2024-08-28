Lehlogonolo Moseri is the founding director of Mosa Green Solutions, a company that provides solutions for environmental and waste management; environmental, social and governance advisory and implementation services; as well as social impact management services. She had led various mining, water resources, infrastructure and development projects in the public and private sector. Recognising the gaps and the opportunities for transformation and growth in the circular economy sector, Lehlogonolo then established Resilient Circles (NPC).
This organisation is committed to leveraging the strength and resilience of women, youth and people with disabilities. Its mission is centred on creating systems and solutions that empower these groups to thrive within circular economy value chains. Key goals include tackling poverty and hunger through business models in the circular economy, job creation through skills and capacity development and advocating for inclusive and sustainable industrial practices.
Lehlogonolo has been recognised for her many contributions, including receiving the 2020 Top 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining Award for Women in Mining United Kingdom, the Mandela Washington fellowship award and the Inspiring 50 Women award.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Mosa Green Solutions and Resilient Circles
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- BSC (Honours) in Environmental Management, Unisa
Your greatest achievement
Apart from numerous accolades and awards, Lehlogonolo’s latest achievement has been founding Resilient Circles. Over the past 12 months, she has established three circular economy hubs in Limpopo, provided entrepreneurial opportunities and platforms for nine women, created 41 green jobs and empowered 275 waste reclaimers.
Please give us a motivational quote that inspires you
“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us. — Marianne Williamson