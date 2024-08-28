Mikateko Chauke

As head of strategic communications and PR at African Bank, Mika Chauke has strategically worked to ensure the bank is recognised as a formidable brand and competitor within the financial services and banking industry sector.
Mika spearheads communications to ensure the relevance of the bank in South Africa and change the perception of it. Her job includes leading strategic projects that develop and enhance the reputation of African Bank through effective and efficient strategic communications that ensure better connection with consumers. Having worked for various organisations, including Sasol, FCB Joburg and Ogilvy PR, Mika has played a pivotal role in developing turnaround brand strategies for clients such as Absa, Capitec Bank, Shell, McDonald’s, Siyanda Resources, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, Nokia Siemens Networks, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited and Anglo American.
Mika is inspired by her love of connectivity and celebration of our heritage as South Africans. Her ultimate goal is to inspire women and girls to strive for excellence and be unapologetic about their goals and ambitions. But, she adds,“ I would like to point out that I am happy, my children are happy and healthy … and that is my greatest achievement.”
The name of the organisation at which you work
African Bank
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- MBA, Henley Business School
- Management Advancement Programme, Wits Business School
- BTech Public Relations Management, Vaal University of Technology
- Certificate Desktop Publishing and Design, Vega School of Brand Leadership
Your greatest achievement
While most strive for academic and professional success, I would like to point out that I am happy, my children are happy and healthy … and that is my greatest achievement.
Please give us a motivational quote that inspires you
“Be loud. Be proud and remember to love yourself first.”