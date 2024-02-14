Nursing students impress at WorldSkills competition

Two fourth-year nursing students recently represented the North-West University (NWU) at the WorldSkills South Africa competition in Durban.

Competing against six other participants from across the country, Nobuhle Noluthando Motlhare secured the top spot in the Health and Social Care Skills category, while Boitshwarelo Motlhokudi secured a commendable third place, earning herself a bronze medal.

Their achievements not only bring pride to the NWU, but also earn Motlhare the opportunity to represent South Africa at the World Skills International competition that will take place in Lyon, France, in September 2024.

WorldSkills is an international organisation with 87 member organisations that aims to improve the world with the power of skills. WorldSkills South Africa organises biennial national competitions, bringing together tertiary students to compete in various artisan trades.

The WorldSkills National Competition, held under the theme: “Skills Change Lives”, coincided with the two-day WorldSkills South Africa conference in Durban, attracting 500 delegates. Additionally, the Career Festival, attended by more than 6 000 learners from various high schools in Durban and surrounding areas, along with unemployed youth, provided a platform for showcasing vocational skills.

The competition subjected the eight students to rigorous tests evaluating their knowledge and proficiency in basic healthcare in a simulated hospital, old age settings, clinic scenarios and residential settings. Both NWU representatives showcased exceptional skills and competence in their respective fields.

Expressing her gratitude and astonishment at the victory, Motlhare says she is still shocked. “I competed with people who have been exposed to the private sector and who were familiar with most of the equipment we had to use. Fortunately for me, the amazing support I got from my family, friends and lecturers pulled me through. I believe winning this is going to open many doors for me.”

Acknowledging the students’ outstanding performance, deputy director of the NWU’s School of Nursing, Rorisang Machailo, says their success is a testament to the quality education and training provided by the School of Nursing.

“We are excited about the calibre of nursing students we are producing – students who can demonstrate knowledge, skills and values at a national level. We are also proud of our lecturers who are guiding these students towards excellence,” adds Machailo.