Paycorp, Triple-A partner to enable CryptoExpress app users to withdraw cash at over 3k ATMs

Leading global payment company, Paycorp, has partnered with Triple-A, a digital currency payment institution, to allow users of the Paycorp-powered CryptoExpress app to use their digital currencies to make cash withdrawals at over 3 000 ATMs in South Africa.

By offering digital currency holders a simple and practical way to convert their digital currencies and withdraw them in South African rands, this partnership heralds a new era in integrating digital assets into day-to-day transactions and promoting financial inclusion.

With more than two decades of experience in payment solutions, Paycorp is renowned for its ATM network management and transaction processing solutions and operates South Africa’s largest independent ATM network, comprising Paycorp’s “Cash Express” ATMs strategically positioned in residential, commercial and retail areas nationwide.

The CryptoExpress app leverages a portion of Paycorp’s pre-existing network of Cash Express ATMs, which also support standard cash withdrawals and a range of digital wallet and voucher cash-outs, a clear indication of how the financial landscape is evolving to offer solutions where traditional banking and emerging payment methods converge.

With Triple-A as its processing partner, the CryptoExpress app facilitates cash-outs from Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (UDC) and Tether (USDT) funds and is available for free download on iOS and Android app stores. After successful registration and onboarding, CryptoExpress app users simply need to authorise the transaction in their digital currency wallet to receive a withdrawal voucher PIN generated by the app and insert their mobile number and the withdrawal PIN at a Cash Express ATM.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Steven Kark, CEO of Paycorp, stated: “Our mission at Paycorp is to enhance cash accessibility, and this collaboration is a testament to this commitment. By joining forces with Triple-A, a trusted leader in the digital currency payments space, we are providing a new and convenient way for crypto holders in South Africa to access and make use of their digital assets.”

Eric Barbier, Triple-A Founder and CEO, echoed the sentiment, saying: “Triple-A is thrilled to partner with Paycorp, a powerhouse in the payment industry. Triple-A’s mission of bridging the gap between digital and traditional currencies perfectly aligns with Paycorp’s dedication to connecting more people to their money. Together, we are expanding the ways people interact with their digital currencies.”