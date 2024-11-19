Professional bodies join hands in fight against fraud, corruption in SA

CEO of IIA SA, Arlene-Lynn Volmink. (Image: Supplied)

Fraud and corruption affect the global community, particularly in South Africa. To combat fraud and corruption effectively, the IIA SA appreciates that professional bodies have an important role to play. Whistleblowing can be regarded as an essential tool to promote integrity and accountability and discourage fraud and corruption. Whistleblowing is important as it encourages institutions or organisations in promoting transparency, compliance, fair treatment and addresses the causes of corruption. Whistleblowers need to be encouraged to report instances of fraud and corruption and need to be protected from victimisation, intimidation, prejudice or harm.

The Southern African Institute of Government Auditors (SAIGA), the Institute of Commercial Forensic Practitioners (ICFP) and the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) are jointly hosting a free dialogue session on Friday, 22 November 2024. The theme for this inaugural event is: “Protecting the Whistleblowers”. This event will allow for dialogue to establish a framework that organisations in both the private and public sectors can use to protect whistleblowers.

“SAIGA recognises the importance of collaborating with the IIA SA and ICFP in the fight against fraud and corruption. This partnership enhances knowledge sharing, brings together different skills and proposes solutions to tough challenges,” said SAIGA CEO Russel Morena. “By working together, we can build a stronger network to effectively tackle these problems. members attending this event will gain valuable insights, learn best practices, connect with fellow professionals and industry leaders. Participating in these discussions not only helps individuals improve their skills but also supports a collective effort to promote integrity and transparency in the profession, ultimately boosting the credibility of the accounting and auditing fields.”

Chris de Beer, CEO of the ICFP, stated: “Collaboration between the ICFP, IIA SA and SAIGA is crucial in combating financial crimes. Each organisation brings unique strengths and expertise to the table. The ICFP’s focus on forensic investigations complements IIA SA’s internal auditing capabilities and SAIGA’s public sector auditing expertise. This synergy enhances the ability to detect, investigate and prevent fraud and corruption across various sectors, fostering a culture of accountability and transparency.

CEO of the IIA SA, Arlene-Lynn Volmink, stated: “We are proud to partner with like-minded organisations in positively influencing the ethical climate in our country, which is also one of the priorities of the new Government of National Unity (GNU). In South Africa, professional bodies can collaborate by leveraging their unique strengths, resources and expertise. Through these joint efforts, we can make significant strides in combating fraud and corruption while promoting transparency, integrity and accountability across the various sectors.”

SAIGA is a non-profit professional body that certifies and develops finance and auditing professionals in the public sector. It represents a unique group of professionals known as Registered Government Auditors (RGA) within the public sector and academia. As the exclusive provider of the RGA designation, SAIGA offers what is regarded as the highest professional qualification in public sector auditing.

The Institute of Commercial Forensic Practitioners (ICFP) is a self-regulatory body mandated by its members to cohere, co-ordinate and regulate the commercial forensic profession in South Africa. Recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), the ICFP ensures adherence to high standards and professionalism within the commercial forensic industry.

In its 60 years of operation, the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) is a SAQA-recognised professional body and not-for-profit member-based organisation. It is part of a global IIA network with more than 245 000 members. The IIA is the owner of Global Internal Audit Standards and trusted leader of the global internal audit profession through its certification, education, research and technical guidance programmes offered throughout the world.

