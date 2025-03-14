NWU confirms Dr Anna Mokgokong’s second term as chancellor

Bert Sorgdrager, Council chairperson; Dr Anna Mokgokong, chancellor; and Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor, during the confirmation of Dr Mokgokong’s second term as chancellor.

The North-West University (NWU) has confirmed renowned business leader and entrepreneur Dr Anna Mokgokong’s second term as chancellor. This was confirmed during a prestigious event in Potchefstroom on 12 March, after the NWU Council elected her for a further five years. Dr Mokgokong ended her first term on 20 November 2024. As chancellor, she serves as titular head of the NWU, and all qualifications awarded by the university are formally conferred by her.

“It is an honour for me to be afforded the opportunity to serve a second term as chancellor of the NWU,” says Dr Mokgokong. “This gives me an opportunity to continue to serve the NWU. As I embark on my second term, my sense of purpose and determination for what we need to achieve together has never been stronger. I am eager to build the legacy that will bear testimony of my tenure.”

Dr Mokgokong says she believes that no job is ever truly finished. “We can always do better, be better and aim higher. We can always work harder – because what we are working for is greater than ourselves. This belief has been a hallmark of my career, and it will continue to guide me in the years to come.”

Illustrious entrepreneurial career

She is the co-founder and Executive Chairperson of Community Investment Holdings, a 100% black-owned company that was established in 1995. Dr Mokgokong is a true social activist who has made immense contributions to the transformation of the companies on whose boards she serves.

In addition to contributing her extensive business knowledge and acumen to the NWU, she has served on the boards of several JSE-listed companies and as president of the South African Women Entrepreneurs Network (SAWEN).

A former president of the International Women’s Forum of South Africa (IWFSA), Dr Mokgokong was inducted in 1998 into Women Entrepreneurs of the World, an independent, international network of the world’s most powerful and successful entrepreneurs. Over the years, she has received numerous accolades, the latest from African Women in Business (AWiB) in partnership with Regenesys Business School, which presented her with the prestigious Outstanding Leadership Award during the Inaugural AWiB Conference awards ceremony in August 2024.

Dr Mokgokong obtained a BSc from the University of Botswana, and an MBChB from the Medical University of South Africa. She is the first woman to have received an honorary doctorate of commerce from Unisa.

Bert Sorgdrager, Council chairperson, congratulated Dr Mokgokong on her re-election and expressed his gratitude for the active role that she plays within the NWU community. “Being the chancellor of the university requires a special person with special skills and special attributes. You cannot just take any person and make them the chancellor. It is a unique role, requiring a unique person, and the NWU is so fortunate to have you, Dr Mokgokong. We really thank you for that.”

Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the NWU, says from the moment Dr Mokgokong assumed the chancellorship, she has been more than a ceremonial figure. “She has been an active force in shaping the NWU’s strategic direction. As a globally recognised entrepreneur, she has leveraged her influence to position the NWU as a key player in innovation, research and development.”

He says her vision aligns seamlessly with the NWU’s mission of academic excellence, societal impact and global engagement.

“Her commitment to forming meaningful partnerships has opened new avenues for the NWU, strengthening our relationships with numerous industry partners, government entities and many other collaborators.”

According to Prof Tyobeka, Dr Mokgokong’s strategic leadership has been transformative for the NWU, particularly for students in the health sciences, and more recently for MBA students.

“She has mentored many women through our Women in Leadership programme and has ensured that the NWU remains a space where all talent thrives. Through her extensive networks, she continues to elevate the university’s public profile, working towards securing critical investments and partnerships that support student success. Her involvement in advancing the NWU Medical School project has been pivotal in accelerating the establishment of the school, and her efforts have delivered significant results.”

• Follow the link to the article in English here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/nwu-confirms-dr-anna-mokgokongs-second-term-chancellor

• Volg die skakel vir die artikel in Afrikaans hier: https://news.nwu.ac.za/af/nwu-bevestig-dr-anna-mokgokong-se-tweede-termyn-kanselier