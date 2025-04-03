Where to find reliable forex news for SA traders

Stay abreast of forex trading news. (Image: Supplied)

When forex trading, staying informed with accurate and timely news is essential for making informed decisions. For South African traders, accessing reliable forex news sources can majorly improve your strategies and outcomes.

Below is a curated list of reputable platforms that provide comprehensive forex news, analysis and tools for the needs of South African traders.​

1. FXStreet

FXStreet is a leading source for real-time analysis and forex news. The platform offers live exchange rates, charts and an economic calendar, making it a valuable resource for traders seeking up-to-date market information. Its user-friendly interface and in-depth analysis cater to both novice and experienced traders. ​

2. Forex Factory

Forex Factory aggregates forex news from various reputable sources, providing traders with a consolidated view of market developments. Its active forums foster a community where traders can discuss strategies and share insights, adding to collective knowledge.

The platform’s calendar feature highlights significant economic events, helping traders anticipate market movements.​

3. DailyFX

DailyFX offers comprehensive forex news, analysis and educational content. Its real-time news feed and expert commentary assist traders in understanding market dynamics. DailyFX also provides trading signals and forecasts, aiding traders in making informed decisions.​

4. Investing.com

Investing.com is a global financial portal that provides a wide array of financial tools, including real-time quotes, charts and an economic calendar. Its forex news section covers global currency markets extensively, offering insights into macroeconomic factors affecting exchange rates.​

5. BusinessTech

As South Africa’s largest business news website, BusinessTech covers finance, technology and industry news. While not exclusively focused on forex, its coverage of economic developments within South Africa can provide valuable context for currency movements and trading decisions. ​

6. Prestige Bulletin

Prestige Bulletin is a South African financial journal that has been published monthly since 1989. It covers investments, financial markets, personal finance, tax planning and entrepreneurship. While not exclusively focused on forex, its objective analysis of financial markets can offer valuable insights for traders. ​

7. Finance Magnates

Finance Magnates is a global provider of multi-asset trading news, research and events. It offers in-depth articles on forex brokers, trading platforms and market analysis. South African traders can benefit from its comprehensive coverage of the forex industry and broker reviews.​

8. ForexSEO

ForexSEO provides a curated list of top forex trading news sites, offering insights into various platforms that deliver reliable market news and analysis. This resource can help traders identify additional news sources to diversify their information intake.

9. Vantage

Vantage offers a copy trading platform that allows traders to follow and replicate the strategies of top traders. While primarily a trading platform, Vantage also provides market analysis and news updates, which can be beneficial for traders seeking integrated news and trading solutions. ​

10. Investopedia

Investopedia is renowned for its educational content on financial markets. Its articles on forex trading, including strategies like trading on news releases, offer foundational knowledge that can be particularly useful for beginner traders. ​

By using these reliable forex news sources, South African traders can heighten their market awareness to develop informed trading strategies.