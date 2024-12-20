Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
SCORE: E
Besides filling up venues for the ANC Women’s League prayer evenings and marches against gender-based violence, one has to scratch one’s head to figure out exactly what Sisisi Tolashe’s track record as minister is. She took over the department after serving in the sixth administration as the deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and disability — a role in which she failed to impress — so it is no surprise that she has so far been underperforming in one of the most crucial governmental departments, serving society’s most vulnerable. Her predecessors Lindiwe Zulu and Bathabile Dlamini seemed to be more hands-on during their time in office and Tolashe has failed to have any effect in her new portfolio.