Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: Electricity and Energy

Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientso Ramokgopa

SCORE: B+

A remarkable milestone under Ramokgopa’s leadership is an impressive and sustained electricity supply record, with over 196 consecutive days without loadshedding for the year 2025 and over 400 days of intermittent power supply.

The department’s Generation Recovery Plan aimed at improving energy availability and reliability has resulted in a 71% average in the Energy Available Factor (EAF). Ramokgopa has spearheaded the further unbundling of Eskom with the newly established National Transmission Company (NTC) which will facilitate private sector participation in building and using the power grid.

This will effectively end Eskom’s monopoly in power lines and energy transmission. Ramokgopa has stated enhanced competition in energy transmission will result in lowered prices and capped energy tariffs.

Electricity supply in South Africa is still heavily dependent on coal with 57% of available energy generated coupled with increasing use of diesel for turbines.

While the department is slowly achieving sustained power supply it is moving away from the country’s climate commitments. Coal has been designated a critical mineral for energy supply and job creation while the department has postponed the decommissioning of coal depended power stations.

