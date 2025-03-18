A Curated Walk with Peer Researchers and their Communities: Engaging a Research Journey Toward Meaningful Impact

Name of research institution

University of the Western Cape

Name of Department / Faculty

Department of Geography, Environmental Studies & Tourism

Author of the research paper

1st author, Bradley Rink, Associate Professor

Authors: Gina Porter, Bulelani Maskiti, Sam Clark, Caroline Barber with peer researchers Jeffery Ashitey, Archie Evans, Siyamkela Jucwa, Baphelele Malangabi, Sisonke Mpiliso, Siyabonga Ntozini, Ansari Pulickal Abdul Azeez, Thobinceba Siyatha, Bonginkosi Sosanti, Raqib Uddin and Dillon Watson

Phone

+27 82 713 8223

Email Address of 1st author:

[email protected]

Submitting Authority

University of the Western Cape , Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Department of Geography, Environmental Studies & Tourism

Name of Submitter

Dr Mandy Carolissen

Capacity of Submitter

Department Chairperson, Department of Geography, Environmental Studies & Tourism

Email address of submitter

[email protected]



Short description of the research

This paper presents findings from a community-based peer research project on young men’s experiences of walking in low-income neighbourhoods of Cape Town and London. It is part of a special issue about ‘writing research differently’ offering results in the form of a curated walk where we seek to highlight how peer researchers in these communities—who are experts in their own lives—negotiate walking. We trouble the conventional thinking about young men as invulnerable and demonstrate how the embodied and mundane practice of walking is critical for access to economic and social opportunities. Our collective of academics, mobilities advocates and community-based peer researchers demonstrate how writing with peer researchers can build important reflective bridges across geographies and precarious lived realities. By combining ethnographic accounts of the actualities of walking with the possibilities of informing future mobility policies through a collaborative writing process, we offer new pathways for propositional community-based research and meaningful impacts.

To read the full paper click here: https://mg.co.za/wp-content/uploads/forminator/661847_5ac13dc6138b980575bd24f33eff4ea7/uploads/LwoG6iesWjaG-IJCRE_9217_Rink.pdf