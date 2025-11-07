G20: A platform to showcase local tech innovations

The Milkor 380’s multi-role design makes it ideal for a spectrum of applications, including border surveillance. Photo: Supplied

As South Africa is hosting the prestigious G20 leaders’ summit, the country’s defence and aerospace company, Milkor (Pty) Ltd, is set to showcase and leverage its latest innovation – the 380 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The gathering of the world’s wealthiest economies — representing about 85% of global GDP — joined by the European Union and the African Union to discuss and address inter- national economic issues, is expected to have significant spinoffs for SA.

With South Africa’s G20 presidency aimed at advancing continental value capture by promoting beneficiation, value addition, job creation, and higher export revenues, the sum- mit is set to respond to African development priorities.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian on opportunities presented by the Summit, Milkor Communications Director Daniel du Plessis was upbeat about SA being “massively privileged to be hosting the G20 – global political and busi- ness leaders descending in SA”.

“On a global platform like the G20, showcasing South Africa’s latest technological innovations is a huge opportunity. “There are not many countries and companies around the world that have the capabilities to manufac- ture drones of our scale and types of operations.”

Whether in dealing with civilian, security, defence or intelligence applications, the Milkor 380 UAV was “versatile enough to fit quite a large portfolio of operations – mak- ing it suitable to fit in with any of the countries that are coming to South Africa to engage in business discussions”.

As part of the build-up to the G20, the department of trade, industry and competition recently hosted an export symposium in Sandton, attended by diplomats and foreign procurement entities. “This gave us an opportunity to showcase the 380 and our vehicle systems. This led to fruitful business- to-business and business-to-government discussions, which we hope to capitalise on in the future,” he said.

“This is one of the latest developed drones in the medium-altitude, long- endurance (MALE) category. “As technology progresses, many of the systems that were developed in the past can have some obsolescence issues, meaning past technologies being replaced by newer ones,” he said.

“Our company is poised to partner with governments and enti- ties on a deeper level – essentially meaning transfer of knowledge and capabilities for systems support in a longer duration,” said Du Plessis.

“This is applicable to countries in Africa, Latin America and Asian countries, not too familiar with the development of their own drone projects. This not only allows them to operate their UAVs effectively, but supports them and continues to upgrade them on a software and hardware level in the future, ensuring longevity and effectiveness in the use of the drone.”

He said that the MALE platform was “yet another indication of South Africa’s growing prowess in aero- space technology and its potential to enhance security, surveillance and operational efficiency”.

With world leaders descending on SA for the G20, Du Plessis said the Milkor 380 stood as “a testimony to South African innovation with applications for border protection, intelligence gathering, and beyond, under- scoring the nation’s commitment to self-reliant defence solutions”.

According to Du Plessis, the 380 was designed for versatility and reli- ability, addressing a wide range of operational needs in military and civilian contexts. “This UAV high- lights how local innovation can contribute to international security dialogues, particularly in areas like maritime domain awareness and counter-terrorism. “At the core of the Milkor 380’s capabilities are its robust specifications, which position it as a competitive MALE UAV on an international stage.”

The aircraft boasts a wingspan of 18.6 meters, enabling stable flight in diverse conditions. With a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 1 500 kilograms and a payload capacity of up to 220 kilograms, it can accommodate a variety of mission-specific equipment. This includes electro-optical/ infrared (EO/IR) sensors, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and precision-guided munitions.

Powered by a fuel-efficient turbo- prop engine, the UAV achieves an operational endurance of up to 35 hours – allowing for extended loiter times over target areas. It operates at altitudes up to 30,000 feet, providing a strategic vantage point for surveillance while remaining beyond the reach of many ground-based threats.

The 380 features modular pay- load bays for seamless integration of advanced systems, such as signals intelligence (SIGINT) pods and electronic warfare (EW) suites. Recent advancements include a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hanwha Systems to incorporate an active electronically scanned array (AESA) synthetic aperture radar (SAR), enhancing its all-weather imaging capabilities for global export markets.

Autonomous take-off and landing systems reduce operator intervention, while satellite communica- tion extends its range to over 4 000 kilometres in beyond-line-of-sight operations.

The Milkor 380’s multi-role design makes it ideal for a spectrum of applications, including border surveillance. Equipped with high-resolution sensors, it can monitor vast frontiers in real time, detecting illegal crossings, smuggling, and poaching activities with minimal human risk.

In intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, its long endurance and modular payloads enable persistent monitoring of dynamic environments, providing actionable intelligence for decision-makers.

According to Du Plessis, maritime domain surveillance was “another key strength, particularly relevant for coastal nations like South Africa”. He said the UAV could patrol exclusive economic zones (EEZs), track illegal fishing vessels and support search-and-rescue missions over expansive ocean areas.

Du Plessis: “Its integration of SAR and EO/IR systems allows for effective operation in adverse weather, enhancing maritime security. “For strike capabilities, the 380 transitions into an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), capable of carrying light precision munitions for targeted engagements. “This feature supports counter- insurgency operations, allowing for rapid response to threats while minimising collateral damage,” he said. “The 380 is more than a UAV – it is a testament to South African ingenuity and technological self-sufficiency.”

Developed by Milkor, the project draws on decades of local expertise in defence engineering, ushering in a new era for the nation’s aerospace sector.

“First taking flight in September 2023, it builds on historical roots in South African UAV development – evolving into Africa’s largest indigenous drone. By prioritising local manufacturing, Milkor reduces reliance on foreign suppliers, aligning with national policies for industrial growth,” he said.

“The UAV’s success at events like the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition in 2024 demon- strates South Africa’s capacity to compete on the world stage – attract- ing partnerships and exports,” he added.

“In the South African context, the 380 is perfectly suited for address- ing unique national priorities. For border surveillance, it can secure the country’s extensive land borders with neighbouring states, combating cross-border crime and human traf- ficking,” said Du Plessis.

“In wildlife conservation, its ISR capabilities aid anti-poaching efforts in vast reserves like Kruger National Park, providing real-time alerts to rangers.”