/ 7 November 2025

G20: A platform to showcase local tech innovations

By
The Milkor 380’s multi-role design makes it ideal for a spectrum of applications, including border surveillance. Photo: Supplied

As South Africa is hosting the prestigious  G20 leaders’ summit, the country’s defence  and aerospace company, Milkor (Pty) Ltd, is set to  showcase and leverage its latest  innovation – the 380 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). 

The gathering of the world’s wealthiest economies — representing about 85% of global GDP — joined by the European Union and the African  Union to discuss and address inter- national economic issues, is expected  to have significant spinoffs for SA.  

With South Africa’s G20 presidency aimed at advancing continental value capture by promoting beneficiation, value addition, job creation,  and higher export revenues, the sum- mit is set to respond to African development priorities.  

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian on opportunities presented by the Summit, Milkor  Communications Director Daniel du Plessis was upbeat about SA being “massively privileged to be hosting  the G20 – global political and busi- ness leaders descending in SA”. 

“On a global platform like the G20, showcasing South Africa’s latest technological innovations is a huge opportunity. “There are not many countries and companies around the world that  have the capabilities to manufac- ture drones of our scale and types of  operations.” 

 Whether in dealing with civilian, security, defence or intelligence  applications, the Milkor 380 UAV was “versatile enough to fit quite a  large portfolio of operations – mak- ing it suitable to fit in with any of  the countries that are coming to South Africa to engage in business discussions”. 

As part of the build-up to the G20, the department of trade, industry and competition recently hosted an export symposium in Sandton, attended by diplomats and foreign procurement entities. “This gave us an opportunity to showcase the 380 and our vehicle  systems. This led to fruitful business- to-business and business-to-government discussions, which we hope to  capitalise on in the future,” he said. 

“This is one of the latest developed  drones in the medium-altitude, long- endurance (MALE) category.  “As technology progresses, many of the systems that were developed  in the past can have some obsolescence issues, meaning past technologies being replaced by newer ones,”  he said. 

“Our company is poised to  partner with governments and enti- ties on a deeper level – essentially  meaning transfer of knowledge and capabilities for systems support in a longer duration,” said Du Plessis. 

“This is applicable to countries  in Africa, Latin America and Asian countries, not too familiar with the development of their own drone projects. This not only allows them to operate their UAVs effectively, but supports them and continues to upgrade them on a software and  hardware level in the future, ensuring longevity and effectiveness in the  use of the drone.” 

He said that the MALE platform was “yet another indication of South  Africa’s growing prowess in aero- space technology and its potential to  enhance security, surveillance and operational efficiency”. 

With world leaders descending on SA for the G20, Du Plessis said the Milkor 380 stood as “a testimony to  South African innovation with applications for border protection, intelligence gathering, and beyond, under- scoring the nation’s commitment to  self-reliant defence solutions”. 

According to Du Plessis, the 380  was designed for versatility and reli- ability, addressing a wide range of  operational needs in military and  civilian contexts. “This UAV high- lights how local innovation can  contribute to international security dialogues, particularly in areas like maritime domain awareness and counter-terrorism. “At the core of the Milkor 380’s  capabilities are its robust specifications, which position it as a competitive MALE UAV on an international  stage.”

The aircraft boasts a wingspan of 18.6 meters, enabling stable flight in diverse conditions. With a maximum take-off weight  (MTOW) of 1 500 kilograms and a  payload capacity of up to 220 kilograms, it can accommodate a variety  of mission-specific equipment. This includes electro-optical/ infrared (EO/IR) sensors, synthetic  aperture radar (SAR) and precision-guided munitions.  

Powered by a fuel-efficient turbo- prop engine, the UAV achieves an  operational endurance of up to 35 hours – allowing for extended loiter times over target areas. It operates at altitudes up to 30,000 feet, providing a strategic vantage point for surveillance while remaining beyond the reach of many ground-based threats. 

The 380 features modular pay- load bays for seamless integration  of advanced systems, such as signals  intelligence (SIGINT) pods and electronic warfare (EW) suites. Recent advancements include a  strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hanwha  Systems to incorporate an active electronically scanned array (AESA)  synthetic aperture radar (SAR),  enhancing its all-weather imaging capabilities for global export  markets. 

Autonomous take-off and landing  systems reduce operator intervention, while satellite communica- tion extends its range to over 4 000  kilometres in beyond-line-of-sight operations. 

The Milkor 380’s multi-role design makes it ideal for a spectrum of applications, including border surveillance. Equipped with high-resolution sensors, it can monitor vast frontiers  in real time, detecting illegal crossings, smuggling, and poaching activities with minimal human risk.  

In intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, its long endurance and modular  payloads enable persistent monitoring of dynamic environments, providing actionable intelligence for decision-makers. 

According to Du Plessis, maritime domain surveillance was “another key strength, particularly relevant for coastal nations like South Africa”. He said the UAV could patrol exclusive economic zones (EEZs),  track illegal fishing vessels and support search-and-rescue missions over  expansive ocean areas. 

Du Plessis: “Its integration of SAR  and EO/IR systems allows for effective operation in adverse weather,  enhancing maritime security. “For strike capabilities, the 380 transitions into an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), capable of  carrying light precision munitions  for targeted engagements.  “This feature supports counter- insurgency operations, allowing for  rapid response to threats while minimising collateral damage,” he said. “The 380 is more than a UAV – it is a testament to South African ingenuity and technological self-sufficiency.” 

Developed by Milkor, the project draws on decades of local expertise in defence engineering, ushering in a new era for the nation’s aerospace sector. 

“First taking flight in September 2023, it builds on historical roots in South African UAV development –  evolving into Africa’s largest indigenous drone. By prioritising local  manufacturing, Milkor reduces reliance on foreign suppliers, aligning  with national policies for industrial growth,” he said. 

“The UAV’s success at events like the Africa Aerospace and Defence  (AAD) exhibition in 2024 demon- strates South Africa’s capacity to  compete on the world stage – attract- ing partnerships and exports,” he  added. 

“In the South African context, the  380 is perfectly suited for address- ing unique national priorities. For  border surveillance, it can secure the country’s extensive land borders with neighbouring states, combating  cross-border crime and human traf- ficking,” said Du Plessis.  

“In wildlife conservation, its ISR capabilities aid anti-poaching efforts in vast reserves like Kruger National Park, providing real-time alerts to rangers.”

