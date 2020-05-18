Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

Dr Hement Nowbath, Cassey Chambers and Neil Amoore
Dr Hement Nowbath, Cassey Chambers and Neil Amoore
0

SPONSORED


Dr Reddy’s Part Two

This free live webinar on alcohol, tobacco and substance abuse was hosted by the Mail & Guardian and Dr Reddy’s in association with South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), with psychiatrist Dr Hemant Nowbath, clinical psychologist Neil Amoore and operations director of SADAG, Cassey Chambers.

No other country has banned alcohol and cigarettes. It is common knowledge in psychiatric circles that when people are under stress — such as when they enter rehabs — its best not to deprive them of creature comforts like cigarettes.

The virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed. It is a difficult time: there is loss of income and fear of unemployment, increased anxiety and depression. And with tobacco and alcohol banned, the stress has been exacerbated.

The government’s intention was to reduce movement of people and the effects of alcohol, and this has resulted in a reduction of drunken driving incidents. If people were locked up and drank excessively, their thinking was that this would result in more gender-based violence or increasing the patient burden at casualty and hospitals that needed to prepare for Covid-19 emergencies. But in spaces where there was alcohol abuse and violence, the violence has not abated.

In addition, smokers are now engaging in criminal behaviour by buying cigarettes on the black market, and there is mounting anxiety for them as their stocks diminish. Some people are buying contraband liquor at R500 a bottle; others are brewing their own alcohol, and some are buying contraband liquor that is actually quite dangerous.

Nicotine withdrawal is not fatal, but is uncomfortable and can heighten anxiety and stress levels. Many former addicts use cigarettes as a default, and now that they are not there, there is a risk of them relapsing. For many people, a drink creates a break at the end of the day. These people stocked up for three weeks, and here we are seven weeks later; they have been caught flatfooted, and it is creating challenges.

Alcoholics go through a range of withdrawal symptoms when having to go cold turkey, including delirium tremens, and often need to be hospitalised — it is a medical emergency. You don’t want to put your relative into hospital right now due to the risk of Covid-19 — some hospitals have been closed — and even if you can get somebody in after proper screening and testing, they are not allowed to have visitors.

There is a vast difference between choosing to voluntarily undergo withdrawal or rehabilitation and having it forced upon you. This creates a lot of anger, and we are worried about a loss of coping skills during this global crisis, which is already adding extra strain, anxiety and stress.

Shadow pandemic

Patients are coming in because of overdoses, relapses, medical emergencies such as withdrawals or suicide attempts. In the US many facilities are overwhelmed and cases of “death by despair” are increasing. Mental health problems are on the increase, and there is a looming problem of a “shadow pandemic” of increased mental problems following the Covid-19 pandemic.


Tips for family members who are helping to manage those who are giving up cigarettes and drinking at home: exercise compassion; stay in contact with professionals; make sure that those who are quitting get exercise, eat well, and stay busy. Also, they must drink lots of water, and if need be, they should consult a doctor. Hopefully some people have received reinforcement from family members, who have told them they are not inhaling second-hand smoke any more, that they look better, they are healthier, etcetera.

Binge drinkers are perhaps the people who are coping best in this period. Many people have quit during lockdown, but as they were forced to stop, will they stay off cigarettes and drink when they are able to buy them again? Relapse rates are high when people leave rehab centres. When the ban is finally lifted, some people may use again at higher levels, which is very dangerous.

This is the wrong time to stop people from smoking or drinking! It doesn’t help to take people off addictions if you don’t treat the underlying cause or provide the necessary support structures in place to help treat them. This lockdown was never meant to be punitive. It is a case of skewed priorities from a nanny state: we should really be worried about other issues, such as who is not getting food.

Helplines

SADAG Helplines providing free telephonic counselling, information, referrals and resources seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Call 0800 21 22 23, 0800 70 80 90 or 0800 456 789 — or the Suicide Helpline 0800 567 567.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Read more
Special Reports

LISTEN: The latest episode of Be Accountable

-
Gareth Cliff explores the progressive pathway to accounting excellence, and discusses the merits of hiring an accountant who belongs to the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Read more
Special Reports

PPS Investments Webinar part one: Navigating unchartered territories

-
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for investors, but don't change your portfolios too much right now as the markets will rebound
Read more
Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more
Special Reports

On the right career path

-
An employer can always be assured of the guaranteed quality and credibility of the Saica associate general accountant designation’
Read more
Special Reports

The psychological impact of Covid-19 and lockdown

-
Dr Frans Korb and Cassey Chambers outline in a Webinar how the virus is causing stress for all of us, and suggest ways for us to cope with it
Read more
Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Sport

World Cup review, part 2: The trials of group A...

With a world-class gauntlet laid out in front of them, could South Africa make an expectant nation proud?
-
Read more
National

Goliath’s secret recording of Hlophe raises questions of ethics

In an extraordinary move for a judge, the deputy judge president says she secretly recorded a meeting that proves she was insulted by Judge President John Hlophe
-
Read more
Business

Invisible threat to workers’ rights

Nearly half of all workplaces inspected by the department of labour found to be unsafe
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Read more
Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Read more
Special Reports

LISTEN: The latest episode of Be Accountable

-
Gareth Cliff explores the progressive pathway to accounting excellence, and discusses the merits of hiring an accountant who belongs to the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Read more
Special Reports

PPS Investments Webinar part one: Navigating unchartered territories

-
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for investors, but don't change your portfolios too much right now as the markets will rebound
Read more
Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more
Special Reports

On the right career path

-
An employer can always be assured of the guaranteed quality and credibility of the Saica associate general accountant designation’
Read more
Special Reports

The psychological impact of Covid-19 and lockdown

-
Dr Frans Korb and Cassey Chambers outline in a Webinar how the virus is causing stress for all of us, and suggest ways for us to cope with it
Read more
Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now