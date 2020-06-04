Subscribe
Auditor-General of South Africa seeks request for information

0

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) seeks a request for information (RFI) from suitably qualified and experienced vendors to supply one or more tools that will assist the Information Systems Audit Business Unit with Computer-Assisted Audit Techniques (CAATS) in support of financial statement audits. This will enable us to support auditors by using CAATS to test 100% of the population instead of only testing a sample. The AGSA wants to increase the reliability and credibility of the audit results through the effective use of data analysis (including CAATs) and automation of the auditing process.

The AGSA collects data from multiple national and provincial government departments and institutions, as well as various state-owned enterprises, municipalities and municipal entities. Therefore, we require a data interrogation and mining tool that will be able to accommodate all the data sources and formats. The tool must also permit all our auditors to access this data and allow for integration (adaptable querying by the auditor without being a technical expert) with different outputs, such as exceptions reports.

The functionality of the tool must include (but not be limited to) the following:

  • Performing data queries
  • Performing data stratification
  • Sampling extractions
  • Identifying missing sequences
  • Statistically analysing data
  • Performing calculations
  • Identifying duplicated transitions
  • Creating pivot tables
  • Conducting cross tabulation

Interested vendors must provide the following information:

  • Proposed tool(s), including functional and technical features
  • Proposed pricing for supplying and implementing the tool(s), including licensing options and post-implementation support
  • Company profile, including global presence, years in business, and user group programme
  • Data security and privacy features

All costs incurred in preparing the RFIs are the sole responsibility of the responding party and will not be recoverable in any way from the AGSA.

The AGSA reserves the right to reject or accept any or all submissions relating to this RFI. The AGSA also reserves the right to cancel the RFI if necessary.

Closing date for submissions

Interested bidders must submit their responses via email to [email protected] and [email protected] before 3pm on Tuesday June 23 2020. No late bids will be accepted.

Alternatively, hardcopy submissions may be delivered to the following address:

Corporate Legal and Provisioning Services
Brooklyn Gardens, East Wing, first floor
235 Veale Street (corner Veale and Middel Streets)
New Muckleneuk, Brooklyn
Pretoria

For attention: Celia Mabusela


Interested bidders opting to submit hard copies to the address mentioned above will be subjected to the AGSA’s Covid-19 safety precautions, which can be found by clicking on the Tenders link on our website (www.agsa.co.za).

Clarification/enquiries

Interested bidders must submit any requests for clarification regarding the RFI in writing to the email addresses provided in the section above before 5pm on Wednesday June 17 2020. Only written enquiries will be attended to.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.
Staff Reporter

