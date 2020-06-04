Auditor-General of South Africa seeks request for information

SPONSORED

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) seeks a request for information (RFI) from suitably qualified and experienced vendors to supply one or more tools that will assist the Information Systems Audit Business Unit with Computer-Assisted Audit Techniques (CAATS) in support of financial statement audits. This will enable us to support auditors by using CAATS to test 100% of the population instead of only testing a sample. The AGSA wants to increase the reliability and credibility of the audit results through the effective use of data analysis (including CAATs) and automation of the auditing process.

The AGSA collects data from multiple national and provincial government departments and institutions, as well as various state-owned enterprises, municipalities and municipal entities. Therefore, we require a data interrogation and mining tool that will be able to accommodate all the data sources and formats. The tool must also permit all our auditors to access this data and allow for integration (adaptable querying by the auditor without being a technical expert) with different outputs, such as exceptions reports.

The functionality of the tool must include (but not be limited to) the following:

Performing data queries

Performing data stratification

Sampling extractions

Identifying missing sequences

Statistically analysing data

Performing calculations

Identifying duplicated transitions

Creating pivot tables

Conducting cross tabulation

Interested vendors must provide the following information:

Proposed tool(s), including functional and technical features

Proposed pricing for supplying and implementing the tool(s), including licensing options and post-implementation support

Company profile, including global presence, years in business, and user group programme

Data security and privacy features

All costs incurred in preparing the RFIs are the sole responsibility of the responding party and will not be recoverable in any way from the AGSA.

The AGSA reserves the right to reject or accept any or all submissions relating to this RFI. The AGSA also reserves the right to cancel the RFI if necessary.

Closing date for submissions

Interested bidders must submit their responses via email to [email protected] and [email protected] before 3pm on Tuesday June 23 2020. No late bids will be accepted.

Alternatively, hardcopy submissions may be delivered to the following address:

Corporate Legal and Provisioning Services

Brooklyn Gardens, East Wing, first floor

235 Veale Street (corner Veale and Middel Streets)

New Muckleneuk, Brooklyn

Pretoria

For attention: Celia Mabusela

Interested bidders opting to submit hard copies to the address mentioned above will be subjected to the AGSA’s Covid-19 safety precautions, which can be found by clicking on the Tenders link on our website (www.agsa.co.za).

Clarification/enquiries

Interested bidders must submit any requests for clarification regarding the RFI in writing to the email addresses provided in the section above before 5pm on Wednesday June 17 2020. Only written enquiries will be attended to.