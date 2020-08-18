Subscribe
Gijima first to earn Microsoft’s Advanced Specialisation Certification

Gijima offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud. (Photo: Pexels/Anna Shvets)
SPONSORED

Gijima, a leading systems integrator for organisations of all sizes, is the first South African Company to have earned the Microsoft Advanced Specialization: Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure certificate.

The award of this prestigious certificate verifies that Gijima is best placed to provide delivery and support in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based production workloads to Azure (Microsoft Azure, commonly referred to as Azure, is a cloud computing service created by Microsoft for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services through Microsoft-managed data centres).

The attainment of this Advanced Specialisation further solidifies Gijima’s proven track record and exemplary success within the Azure migration journey for its customers. It is a testament of Gijima’s long-standing relationship with Microsoft: both companies have a vested interest in providing digital and cloud-driven transformation for South African companies.

Microsoft has ensured that this certificate can only be attained by partners that meet stringent criteria concerning customer success and staff skilling, as well as passing a third-party audit of their migration practices.  

As a result of the award, Gijima has taken steps to prove that it is the partner of choice when refactoring or rehosting Windows Server and SQL Server workloads at scale to the Azure platform for large enterprises as well as midmarket customers in the various sectors.


Leonard Rawbone, Practice Lead for Microsoft at Gijima, comments: “We are honoured to be the first partner in South Africa to earn this Advanced Specialisation. Our team is proud to be recognised for their knowledge and skill within Microsoft Azure.”

He adds: “Current and prospective clients can rest assured that Gijima not only meets the current standards required for Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure, but will continually to evolve its business in line with the advancing cloud practices and services.”

Lionel Moyal, Commercial Partner Director at Microsoft South Africa, says: “We congratulate Gijima on achieving the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialisation, which highlights those partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads to Azure. Gijima continues to demonstrate that it has both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”

Gijima and Microsoft enjoy more than 17 years of local and international collaboration as well as Gijima’s Gold Certified Partner status. Gijima continues to focus on expanding its Microsoft competencies relevant to industry demand and Microsoft’s strategic direction, having attained and retained nine Gold and three Silver Microsoft competencies.

About Gijima

Gijima is a proudly 100% Black Owned South African Information and Communications Technology  company with Level 1 AAA+ B-BBEE status. It has gained recognition as the complete ICT partner to a considerable client base, on a large scale of technology users in both the public and private sectors.

For more information visit www.gijima.com

Special Reports
The Mail & Guardian works with select partners to produce paid-for stories that we believe may be of interest to our readers. For more information, see here.

