SingularityU Online Summit to contribute to SME growth in 2020

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been identified as productive drivers of inclusive economic growth and development across the African continent. While contributing significantly to the economy, SMEs also foster diversification through their development of new and unsaturated sectors of the economy. At the upcoming SingularityU South Africa Summit Online 2020, a host of global speakers and workshops will address the challenges and opportunities facing this sector of industry specifically on October 14 and 15 2020.

The presentations, designed to be of particular relevance to the SME sector, are vast and in-depth. Kyle Hermans, founder and CEO of Be Courageous, will talk on the exponential mindset needed for the SME, sharing his actionable approach.

Several presentations will address current circumstances amid the global pandemic. American Molly Pyle’s talk will address the topic of Working from Home or Remotely 3.0. LinkedIn’s Top Voice in Tech Cathy Hackl will explain the metaverse, where synthetic humans are customers.

From a leadership perspective, SMEs have multiple options of impactful presentations to attend. Disruption and innovation expert David Roberts will discuss how to be a strategic, empathetic leader in the new world. Regenerative leadership specialist Mimi Nicklin will approach how empathy can aid in growing a business.

Workshops for SMEs have also been lined up:

Instagram stories & reels for SMEs – Hosted by Facebook

– Hosted by Facebook Rewire your mind for high performance – by Gilan Gork

– by Gilan Gork The SME Mindset – by Kyle Hermans

– by Kyle Hermans Moonshot Thinking – by Lisa Andrews and Christina Gerakiteys

by Lisa Andrews and Christina Gerakiteys Smarten up your home with IOT (internet of things) – by Phathizwe Malinga​

(internet of things) – by Phathizwe Malinga​ The Stress code – by author Richard Sutton

– by author Richard Sutton Business Rescue by Cobra – by Maurice Crespi

– by Maurice Crespi Getting off the grid, whichever plain you’re on – by Adriana Marais

Putting a new spin on a traditional format, several fireside chats have also been scheduled. Ashley Anthony and Kelly Nuttal will host AI in Action, a Tale of 2 countries. The Changing dynamics of the Work Environment fireside chat will be done by between Valter Adao, Sophia Symeou and Mxolisi Mgojo.

Over 80 speakers have already been announced for the SingularityU South Africa Summit Online. In line with the summit’s theme #FutureProofAfrica, the summit will focus on teaching delegates about exponential technologies and their potential to solve the global grand challenges.

“We recognise the significant growth in contribution that SMEs make to the global economy” said Mic Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa. “We believe that these talks and presentations will boost the SME sector in an impactful way,” added Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

Now in its fourth year, the 2020 event will take place in a custom-built online environment. The presentation format has been revised for the 2020 summit, with shorter talks making way for deeper engagement online, so there is less screen fatigue and a greater variety of topics can be covered. The summit will also feature an online expo area, where delegates can engage with the latest products and developments from exhibitors and make business happen.

The SingularityU South Africa Summit 2020 will be hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of Southern Africa, global partner Deloitte, and strategic partner MTN. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/.

Ticket prices:

Early Adopter: R6 250. Book by September 24 and save R 3 750 off your ticket

Standard Ticket:- R8 000. Book by October 2 and save R2 000 off your ticket price

Late Mover Ticket – R10 000. October 13, registration closes October 16 2020.

All prices include VAT.