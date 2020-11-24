Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

UP chemical pathology scientists develop ground-breaking nanobodies for Covid-19 detection and therapy

Professor Tahir (TS) Pillay, Head of Pathology and Chemical Pathology at the UP/National Health Laboratory Service, Steve Biko Academic Hospital
0

This story is sponsored

Researchers at the University of Pretoria (UP) are producing unique nanobodies that could be of ground-breaking use in rapid tests and as a therapy for Covid-19. In tests conducted in collaboration with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the nanobodies have been shown to neutralise SARS-CoV-2 in cells.

“Nanobodies can also be used to design ‘dipstick’ tests, to test saliva, and produce a result in a few minutes, like a pregnancy test. These can be used in communities and homes for Covid-19 diagnosis. They can also be used in an airport testing centre,” says Professor Tahir (TS) Pillay, Head of Pathology and Chemical Pathology at the UP/National Health Laboratory Service, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, who is leading this research.

“For example, before flying abroad, passengers can be tested; they will get the result within 30 minutes and be allowed to check in or not.” His nanobody prototype test has been selected for the semi-finals of the 2020 GAP Innovation Competition: Biosciences, which is being hosted by the Innovation Hub in partnership with the Technology Innovation Agency and Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

“Nanobodies are one-tenth the size of conventional antibodies, which makes them easier to work with while there is an urgent need for good, cheap, sensitive rapid tests for Covid-19,” he says. Currently, international airports such as Heathrow and airlines like Emirates are setting up testing centres where they will use nucleic acid testing to identify people who might have Covid-19 and could therefore be infectious. Another potential test is serology, which tests for antibodies, meaning if you have a high level of antibodies, you might be “safe” to travel and are unlikely to be carrying the virus.


There is also an antigen test, which detects the virus by identifying its proteins. This type of test could be cheaper to produce on a mass scale if the sensitivity is good enough. “However, antigen detection tests are not widely used because the development of these has been more recent and they might not be sensitive enough,” Pillay says.

He explains that all these tests use conventional antibodies, which are temperature-sensitive (they need to be kept cold), are expensive to produce, and are not as robust and sensitive as nanobodies. “None of them use a nanobody, which is a very stable antibody and is resistant to temperature changes over a wide range.”

Pillay has started collaborating with a Taiwanese company to build a microchip with the nanobody on the surface for an electronic biosensor to detect Covid-19. “This will be used to create a handheld device that could be used in an airport, for example, using saliva.” As nanobodies are heat-stable and do not require refrigeration, they can be easily transported.

Nanobodies were originally discovered in the camel family as well as in sharks. Conventional antibodies (such as those used in monoclonal antibody therapy) are used in the treatment of a variety of diseases, from cancer to inflammatory disease, but the production costs make them expensive and many are not available in South Africa.

In terms of using nanobodies as a therapy, Pillay explains that “a nanobody can be produced to act against any protein antigen if you have enough of the protein”. Alpacas are immunised with the protein, and the gene for the nanobody is isolated from the animal’s blood. In the case of Covid-19, any of the viral proteins can be used.

“In our case, the spike protein is the specific protein antigen, which is the basis for the current Covid-19 vaccine being tested in South Africa. The idea behind the vaccine is to stimulate the body to produce antibodies against the spike protein, enabling it to block the virus from entering cells, which is what causes the infection.”

The nanobody will prevent viral particles from binding to cells. In the case of Covid-19, the nanobody can be delivered via inhalation into the lungs or intravenously. “We have been working with nanobodies to develop affordable diagnostic tests in pathology, but with the pandemic, we have focused on SARS-CoV-2.”

If it is administered intravenously, it could work similarly to plasma therapy, says Pillay. The difference is that nanobodies can be produced at a much lower cost and in high concentrations, and there is no limit on its production. Plasma therapy is being touted as the next big thing in South Africa and in the United States, but it requires people to become sick with Covid-19 then recover and then donate plasma if they have high enough levels of antibodies.

“These antibodies do not last long, so donations will dry out,” Pillay explains. “Extracting them is cumbersome and expensive for the blood transfusion service. Nanobodies can replace these and will be in unlimited supply, because we have the gene that makes them.”

Moreover, all human-derived products carry the risk of infection. Therefore, an artificially produced antibody has much greater potential and will be much cheaper to produce, notes Pillay.

His team has also identified four novel chemical compounds against one of the main SARS-CoV-2 enzymes. “We use computer models to find new drugs based on the three-dimensional structure of a protein. As we have seen with other viral diseases, like HIV, many drugs that are effective work by inhibiting enzymes in the virus. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, in collaboration with the University of Manchester, we used the main protease (a protein degrading enzyme) of SARS-CoV-2 to fish out compounds from a large compound library. This was done in partnership with Dr Ataul Islam, who worked with me as a postdoctoral fellow at UP. These compounds will be tested in viral cultures in collaboration with other institutions in South Africa.”


Contact UP at [email protected] or 082 566 6073

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Special Reports

Inclusion as learned experience in higher education

special reports -
Understanding the complexity of intersections between oppressions relating to race and gender is key to any commitment to creating a culture of inclusion and social justice
Read more
Special Reports

BE 1 OF 8 LUCKY PEOPLE TO DRIVE OFF WITH R80 000

special reports -
From 23 to 30 November 2020, simply purchase any BMW bearing the number “8” and you could be one of eight lucky people to drive off with R80 000
Read more
Special Reports

Introducing Sabinet Judgments

special reports -
A well-rounded view of reported and unreported judgments supplemented by an advanced system to enable users to rapidly find the information they require
Read more
Special Reports

The Southern Africa Tuberculosis and Health Systems Support Research and Publication Interventions

special reports -
The project places emphasis on rolling out a standardised package of occupational health services and mining safety standards across four countries
Read more
Special Reports

Standard Bank shares the untold stories of entrepreneurs

special reports -
The Behind the Numbers initiative will hopefully inspire a number of South Africans to take that step to begin their own small businesses
Read more
Special Reports

Young blood leads operations at marketing agency

special reports -
Makamu's innovation and work ethic that paved the way to her most recent promotion as the agency’s Operations Manager after only seven months
Read more
Advertising

Today's top stories

Sudan’s government gambles over fuel-subsidy cuts — and people pay...

Economists question the manner in which the transitional government partially cut fuel subsidies
Ayin In Khartoum Guest Author -
Read more

Limpopo big-game farmer accused of constant harassment

A family’s struggle against alleged intimidation and failure to act by the authorities mirrors the daily challenges farm dwellers face
Lucas Ledwaba -
Read more

Did Botswana execute ‘poachers’ ?

The Botswana Defence Force’s anti-poaching unit has long been accused of a ‘shoot to kill’ policy. Over 20 years the unit has killed 30 Namibians and 22 Zimbabweans
joel konopo -
Read more

Covid-19 vaccines offer hope as world leaders plan for future

Hopes over Covid-19 vaccines have given a boost to virus-weary citizens across the globe, but the disease remains rampant and world leaders are urging people to be patient
Agence France presse -
Read more

South African football has lost a feminist in Anele Ngcongca

The Bafana Bafana defender valued women who loved sport
Siwaphiwe Myataza -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.