How to get the most money for your old iPhone towards a new one

You have got your eye on the latest iPhone, but want to get the most back for your old one to help finance the replacement. But where do you start? Gumtree can be a minefield of challenges when selling to strangers, but what other options are there? Whether you have got your eye on the budget friendly iPhone SE or latest iPhone just announced, why not go to the source and sell it back to iStore with their trade-in programme. iStore gives you one of the best trade-in values for your iPhone worldwide, making your upgrade to a new iPhone more affordable than ever.

iStore gives top dollar for your phone

We did some research globally to compare the values paid on second-hand iPhones in different countries and iStore tracks tops — giving you over R2 000.

*The prices were converted into South African Rand at the time of writing in order to give you a direct comparison to local iStore Rand prices. Pricing was sourced from major trade in services and retailers in the respective countries. Rates are subject to change in FX movements.

It’s easy to trade-in and upgrade

I am sure you are wondering about the process of trading in and how much hassle it might involve. iStore have two options for you, which are both simple to get done. You can either pop into your local iStore with your phone, or trade in online from the comfort of your home.

You can use your trade-in to reduce your monthly cellular contract payments

If you, like many, like to have some options with how to spend your trade-in value, it’s great to know that iStore offers multiple ways in which to spend the money you get back for your old phone. You can trade-in immediately to discount the purchase towards a new iPhone or other products, or use it towards reduced monthly cellular contract payments on your Vodacom, MTN or Telkom contract — no matter whether you initially took out that contract from iStore. You can also get an iStore voucher to use at a later stage. You could get up to R10 000 back when trading in your old iPhone and pay up to R420 less each month on your contract. Find out how much you can get back for your old iPhone here.

You can trade in up to five Apple devices at once towards the purchase of any new product

If you have multiple Apple products that you would like to upgrade, the good news is that you can trade in up to five Apple devices at once towards the purchase of any new product. The multi-product trade in is done in store and offers all the same ways in which to spend your earnings from your old products.

Get a new iPhone every year

You might just be wanting to get some money back for your older product, but you should also consider this as a great way to ensure you can afford to upgrade to a new iPhone ever year. Who would say no to that?