KIC donates fridges to worthy causes

Dr Diveshni Govender and KIC Sales Director Peter Brownlee
KIC sponsors a fridge to a Covid-19 outreach project in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal

Dr Diveshni Govender qualified in 2006 from Wits university and started a GP practice in 2017 after working in state hospitals. She recently initiated an outreach by mobilising community members to acquire a venue, and sourcing volunteers and sponsorships.  The aim of the outreach was to provide an interim day relief centre for Covid-19 positive patients requiring medical care.

KIC was more than happy to assist the clinic by donating a much-needed fridge.  It was our privilege to meet Dr Govender, who is a pillar of strength to the community, and support her and her staff in this great initiative. 

The outreach clinic where Covid-19 patients can receive free medical care

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to hospitals being inundated with patients, putting a huge strain on the healthcare system. Often patients require medical care such as oxygen and IV medication but are not able to access them due to the high volume of cases. The need for community-based care became evident, and this led to the start of this outreach project.  The relief centre is completely free for anyone in need of the service. The efficient running of the centre relies on volunteers and sponsorships. 


KIC is proud to be associated with this great lifesaving initiative and wishes Dr Govender and staff all the best in their endeavour.

KIC donates two fridges in celebration of 10 million fridges produced

Trevor Graham, Manufacturing Executive KIC SA, and Lesa Bradshaw, Vice-President of iLembe Chamber of Commerce of Industry and Tourism

KIC was delighted to have the opportunity to donate two of its limited edition SA Flag fridges. The first went to the iLembe Chamber of Commerce for Industry and Tourism in celebration of KIC manufacturing over 10 million fridges.  

A second fridge was handed over to the office of the mayor of Mandeni by Trevor Graham, Manufacturing Executive KIC; Catherine Mofokeng, Human Resources Manager at KIC; and Muzi Hlatshwayo, Human Resources Generalist, KIC Factory.  

KIC has been part of the Isithebe community for the past 46 years and was honoured to be able to share its success with the Mayor and the iLembe Chamber.

For more information about KIC, click here

