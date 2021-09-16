Learning journeys announced for upcoming future-focussed SingularityU South Africa Summit

Pascal Nyasha

Ahead of the much-anticipated SingularityU South Africa Summit 2021, the organisation has announced the launch of learning journeys for this year’s event. Taking place from 12–15 October online, the summit aims to empower South Africans and Africans with the latest insights from over 200 of the world’s leading local and international speakers, regarding exponential technologies and innovation across a number of fields. Additionally, the full programme is now available for ticket holders to select which keynotes, panel discussions and workshops they would like to attend.

Speakers at the SingularityU South Africa Summit will share the latest insights on topics such as leadership and investment, artificial intelligence, crypto/blockchain, biotechnology, future of banking, scaling, ESG, 5g, cybersecurity, scaling, social impact, food security, education, NFTs (non-fungible tokens), gaming, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, 3D printing, space, digital marketing (SEO, Online Ads, Social) and DEFI (decentralized finance).

The newly introduced learning journeys enable summit attendees to build personal agendas for summit week by filtering by day, stage, theme and topic/s of interest. These sessions can then be added directly to one’s calendar to enjoy maximum benefit and enrichment from the summit.

Furthermore, 60 new speakers have been announced for the summit, including:

These add to previously announced speakers that include Andile Ngcaba, Cathy Wood, Ashley Anthony, Efi Pylarinou, Kojo Annan, Adam Valkin, Alex Gladstein, Wee Liang Chua, Nathana Sharma, Paola Santana, Cathy Hackl, Phatizwe Malinga, Hilda Liswani, Sam Rad, Tshilidzi Marwala, Anashrin Pillay, David Roberts and Will Weisman.

“As we navigate the ever changing world, it is so essential to keep a future-focussed mindset. This is why we have assembled South Africa and the world’s top speakers to help delegates to drive positive change and create an abundant future using exponential technologies,” said Mic Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa. “The learning journeys will conveniently help summit attendees derive maximum benefit from the 200 + incredible leaders, 60 + hours programming, four main stages, 10 workshops and 16 round tables,” he added.

“There is just over a month to go till this year’s summit, and we can’t wait to educate, empower, and inspire our community with bleeding-edge knowledge from the world’s most sought after thinkers and doers, who share unrivalled acumen in the topics that they address,” said Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa. “We hope to see you at this year’s online summit so you can be part of igniting Africa’s future together,” he added.

The SingularityU Exponential South Africa Summit 2021 will be hosted in collaboration with Deloitte and MTN.

To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit: https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/

Ticket prices:

Standard: R8 500. Book before 26 September 2021

Just In Time. R9 700. Book Before 7 October 2021

Late Mover: R10 625. Book before 15 October 2021

Payment dates cut off at midnight on the above dates.

All prices include VAT.