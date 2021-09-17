Samsung launches super-fast, ultra-powerful Galaxy A52s with innovations for all South Africans

New 5G technologies are setting the stage for incredible mobile experiences in South Africa. And now, with the release of the all-new Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung is not only offering affordable innovation, it’s putting the power of revolutionary 5G-enabled technology in the hands of more people. Now, awesome is for everyone.

Following the Galaxy A52 5G launched earlier this year, the Galaxy A52s 5G is equipped with Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 778G processor for improved performance in every way. Samsung Galaxy A52 5Gs will also expand your mobile experience by providing access to the wider Samsung Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices1, such as Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+.

A design and display that stands out

The Galaxy A52s 5G allows for a fuller visual experience with its Infinity-O display, meaning you can enjoy your favourite movies on a large, flat and immersive 6.5” Super AMOLED display. And gaming just got better with the super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, designed for hours of smooth scrolling and game playing, allowing for an awesome experience.

Push the boundaries with awesome photography

Enjoy an enhanced camera experience with the Multi Role Quad camera, so you can level up your photography even further. With the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G’s 64MP Main (OIS), 12MP Ultra Wide, 5MP Macro and 5MP Depth Camera, capturing awesome shots has never been so easy. What’s more, the 32MP Selfie Camera enhances your selfie game like no other.

Rear Quad CAM with OIS – The 64MP camera allows you to shoot photos clearer in daytime, brighter at night-time. OIS gives you blur free images from day to night even in low light.

Selfie Camera – 32MP to make your selfies stand out.

Ultra Wide / Macro Camera – Perfectly capture where your eyes reach and widen your horizons with 123˚ Ultra Wide camera. The 5MP Macro camera also lets you discover the small but wonderful details of your subjects.

Single Take / Night Mode – Single Take lets you shoot it once and get multiple options enabled by AI whilst Night Mode allows you to take vibrant, rich photos even under low light.

Fun Mode – You can now apply AR Lenses from Snapchat with Fun Mode when snapping content from the native camera app.

Entertainment has never been more convenient

The Galaxy A52s 5G lets you enjoy a powerful game experience with AI-based Game Booster. The Frame Booster feature adds virtual images between frames to smooth graphics so you can maximise your game experience. The awesome, long-lasting 4 500 mAH battery2 also comes with 25W super-fast charging, meaning more time gaming and less time waiting for a fully charged battery.

You can now get a stereo audio experience without earphones right from your phone. Take movie night or your favourite games to the next level with cinematic sound that immerses you in the scene, thanks to the stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos for an immersive 3D, surround-sound experience.

Worried about rain? Don’t stop the fun on account of a little water. The Galaxy A52s 5G features IP67, making it dust and water resistant, and withstands up to 1m water for 30 minutes3, so you can just dry it off to keep on playing, watching and capturing.

Additional Features Mzansi will love:

The Galaxy A52s 5G includes added features to enhance your overall experience when using the phone:

RAM Plus – Run your Apps faster and more efficiently with the optimised memory expansion.

One UI 3 – Designed for your convenience so you can get multiple things done on a single screen. The dynamic lock screen enables you to customise as you want.

Samsung Knox – Protect what matters to you with our multi-layered security.

Easy Share in Galaxy Eco-System – Enhanced Quick Share is the way of sharing your files fast and in an intuitive way, and it can support even album/folder sharing.

Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be available at a recommended retail price4 of R8 999 from 17 September 2021, in Awesome Black.

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G visit: www.samsung.com/za/smartphones/galaxy-a-series/

1Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, and Samsung Galaxy Tab sold separately.

2Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4 860 mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

3Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 metre of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not dust resistant.

4Price may vary per retailer

